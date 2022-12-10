Local college basketball roundup: VMI beats Radford

LEXINGTON — Sean Conway had 23 points and five 3-pointers to lead the VMI basketball team to a 77-74 win over Radford on Saturday.

Radford led for more than 36 minutes of the game.

Down by 13 points late in the first half, VMI grabbed a 71-69 lead on a Tony Felder Jr. jumper with 2:01 to go. VMI led the rest of the way.

Asher Woods and Felder each scored 16 points for VMI (5-6), which won its third straight game. Tyler Houser added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Kenyon Giles had 21 points and four 3-pointers for Radford (6-4). DaQuan Smith had 15 points. Bryan Antonie added 11 points.

VMI shot 57.4% from the field and 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

MEN

Roanoke 84, Pratt Institute 42

Marcus Morgan had 15 points to lead the Maroons (7-1) past the Cannoneers (3-9) on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York.

Justin Kuthan and Zach Rosenthal had 12 points apiece for Roanoke. Tripp Greene had 11 points.

It was a homecoming game of sorts for Roanoke's Ethan Rohan, who is from Yonkers, N.Y.

SVU 92, Randolph 87

Malakai Olson scored 20 points to lead the Knights (5-3) past the WildCats (3-8) on Saturday in Buena Vista.

Shaun Kenedy had 16 points for SVU. Abe Connolly added 13 points. Jamarcus Robertson had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

SVU shot 53.6% from the field.

WOMEN

Roanoke 57, Virginia Wesleyan 56

Madison Neru scored 15 points to lead the Maroons (6-0, 4-0 ODAC) past the Marlins (4-6, 1-5) on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

Sayre Brandstatter (12 points) made one of two free throws to give Roanoke a 57-56 lead with six seconds left.

Jada Norman of the Marlins missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.