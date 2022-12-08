local fanfare brief

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WRESTLING

W&L 27, Ferrum 7

LEXINGTON -- The Generals (4-1, 2-1 ODAC) won eight of the 10 matches to beat the Panthers (2-3, 1-1) on Wednesday night.

W&L's John Ryan Sedovy (Rockbridge County) beat Braden Homsey 6-4 in overtime at 197 pounds.

Mark Berman

