local fanfare brief

WRESTLING
W&L 27, Ferrum 7
LEXINGTON -- The Generals (4-1, 2-1 ODAC) won eight of the 10 matches to beat the Panthers (2-3, 1-1) on Wednesday night.
W&L's John Ryan Sedovy (Rockbridge County) beat Braden Homsey 6-4 in overtime at 197 pounds.
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
