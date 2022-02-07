Lowe's distribution center coming to Roanoke County

A Lowe's regional distribution operation will occupy a warehouse to be constructed this year in Roanoke County and create an estimate 70 jobs, according to a joint announcement Monday by the project's partners.

The new 60,000-sq.-ft. facility will occupy at site within the Valley TechPark located on Technology Drive in western Roanoke County. It's foreseen as part of a larger business and marketing trend to augment fulfillment of online consumer shopping

“We’re on the cusp of great leaps in logistics and the delivery of consumer goods enabled by the rollout of 5G and IOT technology,” said Jim Cherney of Cherney Development, partners in the plan with the Roanoke County Office of Economic Development and with Samet Corp., a North Carolina-based general construction contractor.

The new distribution center will be built on an industrial lot owned by Cherney Development and is expected to be operative in early 2023, according to the partner's announcement. Warehouse and delivery workers will staff it.

“I’m thrilled to see this project come to life,” said Jill Loope, Roanoke County's director of economic development. “There has been a lot of interest in logistics projects over the past year and Cherney’s partnership with Samet has paved the way for the Lowe’s project."