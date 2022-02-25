Color:red/white View on PetFinder
Richard Macher's vision is to build studio and one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments for individuals and families. After closing on the real estate deal, he will have to remove the massive press.
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
Dr. Yad Jabbarpour left this world Oct. 13, 2020, at age 57, after working 20 years at Catawba Hospital — most of that time as chief of staff and medical director. Because of the pandemic, there was no funeral. Many are still unaware he died.
The exchange between Sue Kass and a speaker was among the most heated interactions seen in at least the past several years between a board member and a resident during a meeting.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
The project will include 216 units and will be built on land at Peters Creek and Cove roads.
Have you wondered whatever happened to the Smith Mountain Lake Center project?
The man stood on the Amtrak train platform in Roanoke, wheeled luggage at the ready, a smile on his face that placed his expression somewhere …
ATLANTA — It was Darius Maddox’s turn to shine.
