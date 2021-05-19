Malcolm/ Marcus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vittorio Giuseppe Cucci, who was born in Carini, Sicily, and moved to Covington with his wife in his mid-20s, delighted customers for decades as owner of Cucci’s Pizzeria.
A new grocery store specializing in hard-to-find items from various cultures opened last month in Roanoke.
If you think the answer is Roanoke's self-insured city government, think again.
The company says it has been informed that unionized employees will report to work on Monday.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
Kiersten Atkinson, 19, has undergone multiple surgeries since being rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the car, Christopher “Kip” Nininger, also 19, died.
After hearing four days of testimony, the jury settled on the figure as “just compensation” for an 8.6-acre easement the company took in 2018, using its power of eminent domain to force a sale when the owners resisted.
New River Valley residents can now look forward to no longer having to drive to Roanoke to catch a train to Washington D.C., but key particulars of the plan to return passenger rail to this exact part of Virginia still need to be ironed out.
The three-month investigation included citizen complaints, according to the town police.
Does it seem like every single year there’s a buzz about 17-year cicadas?