Martinsville Speedway awaits green word from governor's office about fall races

MARTINSVILLE — The next race dates are getting close for Martinsville Speedway, and the facility is awaiting word on whether any fans will be allowed in the stands when the green flag drops.
Speedway president Clay Campbell said Thursday he’s awaiting word from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office on the matter.
Virginia’s current place in Phase 3 of the coronavirus pandemic reopening plan limits gatherings to 1,000 people, although that number could be increased with approval from Northam.
Coming up first is the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the Late Model Stocks race set for Sept. 26. That will be followed a little over a month later, when the NASCAR Cup series returns for its second race of the season on Nov. 1.
Campbell said Richmond Raceway, which hosts a Cup even on Sept. 12, submitted a plan to the governor’s office for hosting fans, and hopes to hear back this week. Martinsville Speedway has told the governor’s office it plans to submit the exact same proposal at a later date.
“It’s just a waiting game now to see if that gets approved,” Campbell said of the proposals. “Hopefully it will, but the determining factor is what news we get back from Richmond.”
Martinsville hosted its first Cup Series race on June 10 without fans in the stands, but Campbell said the track would not run the Late Model event with empty bleachers.
“We can’t do it nor would we,” Campbell said.
He offered several explanations. With the race not broadcast on TV, the track doesn’t have a revenue package the same way NASCAR races do. All revenue comes from ticket sales and sponsorships, Campbell said.
All seats for the Late Model race are sold as general admission, and Campbell said moving people to assigned seats for social distancing purposes is also tough.
Campbell said even putting on the late model race with a limited number of fans has its own difficulties and is more of a challenge than the Cup races.
“Let’s just say we were allowed 10,000 people for that race. We’d have to use the entire facility to seat everyone, spreading them out according to what we know now is the best way of doing it,” he said. “I think those fans, they’re used to coming in here, having a great time, being together in groups.
“That race has become actually as much of an event as it is a race. It’s gotten so big, the campground opens up so early, we have a lot of campers that come in and have a great time during the week. A lot of things going on on-track with fans and autograph sessions and on and on that we couldn’t do. So that one, as I said, is problematic.”
NASCAR has run several races during the past month with limited numbers of fans in the stands. Darlington, in South Carolina, was approved for 8,000 fans for the Southern 500 in three weeks.
Martinsville Speedway ticket operations employees have been working with Darlington officials on placing those fans in socially distanced seats, Campbell said.
