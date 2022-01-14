Tags
A developing weather situation Sunday carries the potential to be the most significant winter storm the Roanoke and New River valleys have experienced in three years.
A new board member introduced a resolution to drop student mask mandates in Roanoke County schools. But some of the arguments she offered in support of the measure appear specious. Others were counterfactual.
The section has been closed for almost two years.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells needed only four days in the transfer portal to find a new home, how everything lined up in Virginia Tech's favor
The eatery, which had its grand opening this past Tuesday, is located at 2675 Roanoke St. in the building that previously housed a Denny's restaurant.
More than two dozen people were sickened or died after a hepatitis A outbreak last fall that was traced to the Famous Anthony’s restaurants.
Next two weeks promise periodic infusions of Arctic air and about a half-dozen storm systems to watch, the first posing a chance of snow by this weekend.
According to a search warrant, Giles County Historical Society directors became aware that money was missing, then learned that a debit card was being used to withdraw funds.
Newly committed Virginia Tech QB Jason Brown never gave up on his dream of playing for the Hokies
The store will be located on a First & Main shopping center outparcel.
