McCarthy Apr 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Doug Gillis no longer on Virginia Tech softball staff "We felt it was best that he no longer be on the staff," Whit Babcock said. CASEY: Dish Network customers in 10 states reach out to The Roanoke Times The good news: Dish Network finally responded to inquiries made nearly two weeks ago about two Roanoke-area customers who could not contact Di… Virginia Tech's Ashley Owusu enters transfer portal Two other Hokies have also entered the portal. Samantha Webster is ready to coach the Hidden Valley girls basketball team Hidden Valley hires Samantha Webster as its new girls basketball coach. FloydFest cancels 2023 event FloydFest has run continuously since 2002, except for 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.