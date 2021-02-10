(12) comments

Repton

Where are the comics?

Report Add Reply
bediari

[sleep][crying] They left in February... The best part of the Roanoke Times. GONE. I got a reply then to read the comics in the terribly formatted regimes. [innocent]

Report Add Reply
bediari

eTimes

Report Add Reply
gigicat

where are the comics

Report Add Reply
James Heatwole

If you want to wean us off of paper at least include everything in the epaper equivalent. Where are the comics??

Report Add Reply
cssmm6

Where are the Sunday comics !!!!

Report Add Reply
Mary Goodwin

Where are the comics today? Sure wish I was still getting print but nobody will deliver it

Report Add Reply
Jan Grisso

Yes WHERE are the comics??? As depressing as the newspaper is; the comics page helps!! I subscribe to the RT because I want the local news, the comics, the new Dear Abby person, the opinion page and the obits , l do NOT have a printer so the PAPER COPY IS WHAT I WANT, NEED AND HAVE PAID FOR!!!!!

Report Add Reply
jwb5555

I read the comics everyday online with no problems.

Report Add Reply
Jerry50

Please bring back the comics to the digital paper

Report Add Reply
Jerry50

I found the comics in the e-edition which I recently subscribed to. Never mind my previous comment.

Report Add Reply
krings82

RT has not been able to consistently provide delivery the past 2 months. Their attempts to migrate to on-line publishing are insufficient without easy access to the comics. Time for our household to move to an alternate news source.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.