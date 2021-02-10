roanoke.com Games & Puzzles
(12) comments
Where are the comics?
[sleep][crying] They left in February... The best part of the Roanoke Times. GONE. I got a reply then to read the comics in the terribly formatted regimes. [innocent]
eTimes
where are the comics
If you want to wean us off of paper at least include everything in the epaper equivalent. Where are the comics??
Where are the Sunday comics !!!!
Where are the comics today? Sure wish I was still getting print but nobody will deliver it
Yes WHERE are the comics??? As depressing as the newspaper is; the comics page helps!! I subscribe to the RT because I want the local news, the comics, the new Dear Abby person, the opinion page and the obits , l do NOT have a printer so the PAPER COPY IS WHAT I WANT, NEED AND HAVE PAID FOR!!!!!
I read the comics everyday online with no problems.
Please bring back the comics to the digital paper
I found the comics in the e-edition which I recently subscribed to. Never mind my previous comment.
RT has not been able to consistently provide delivery the past 2 months. Their attempts to migrate to on-line publishing are insufficient without easy access to the comics. Time for our household to move to an alternate news source.
