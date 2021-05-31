Memorializing Audie Murphy

Friday marked the 50th anniversary of the plane crash that killed heavily decorated World War II soldier Audie Murphy on Brush Mountain west of Roanoke. A monument, erected in 1974 by the Christiansburg chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, marks the location, now along the Appalachian Trail. Murphy, the pilot and four other passengers died in the crash amid low clouds attempting to fly to Martinsville for a business venture. The twin-engine plane apparently overflew Martinsville and may have been starting a descent to Roanoke as a secondary landing site when it crashed into the mountain. A few hikers -- section hikers, day hikers and through-hikers on the AT -- made their way to the monument on Memorial Day. The monument has many small stones and mementos stacked around it from those paying their respects to the military hero who also became a well-known actor after the war. The monument and a nearby overlook are accessible via a 4-mile strenuous hike either from Craig Creek Road (Virginia 621) or Millers Cove Road (Virginia 620) in Craig County, or via a walk less than a mile on fairly level terrain from a trailhead at the end of Brush Mountain Road. Signs point the way from Newport Road (Virginia 624) running southwest from Catawba.