Menu planner for the week of Aug. 14

Family Sunday

Dazzle the family with flank steak with red wine pan sauce (see recipe) for dinner. Serve it with roasted red potatoes, grilled asparagus, mixed greens and whole-grain bread. Buy a key lime pie for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough beef and pie for Monday.

SHOPPING LIST: flank steak, coarse salt, pepper, butter, green onions, dry red wine, lower-sodium beef broth, Dijon mustard, cracked peppercorns, red potatoes, asparagus, mixed greens, whole-grain bread, key lime pie.

Heat-and-eat Monday

Use the leftover beef, any stir-fry sauce and stir-fry vegetables to prepare a beef stir-fry. Serve your creation over BROWN RICE. Add a lettuce wedge and bread sticks. Slice the leftover PIE for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Cook enough brown rice for Tuesday.

SHOPPING LIST: stir-fry sauce, stir-fry vegetables, brown rice, lettuce, bread sticks.

Express Tuesday

Try a jar of premade simmer sauce, such as chicken tikka masala, and stir up an Indian feast to remember. Serve it over leftover rice. Add a packaged green salad and whole-grain rolls, and that’s dinner. Add a slice of cantaloupe for a refreshing ending.

SHOPPING LIST: ingredients for chicken tikka masala, packaged green salad, whole-grain rolls, cantaloupe.

Meatless Wednesday

Try grilled portobello mushrooms caprese (see recipe) for a special no-meat dinner. Serve the mushrooms on whole-grain buns along with potato salad. Slice mangoes for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, coarse salt, portobello mushroom caps, fresh mozzarella, prepared basil pesto, Campari tomatoes, whole-grain buns, potato salad, mangoes.

Kids’ Thursday

For a fun summer dinner, treat the kids to turkey tortilla cones (see recipe). Add corn on the cob and cherry tomato halves. Fresh peaches are your dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: Neufchatel cheese, whole-grain tortillas (6-inch), mild salsa, lettuce, cooked turkey breast, 50% light cheddar cheese, red bell pepper, corn on the cob, cherry tomatoes, peaches.

Budget Friday

Keep the cost down with oven-fried bacon-wrapped chicken thighs: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Microwave 8 slices bacon 30 seconds to 1 minute on high (100% power) or until limp. Wrap 8 bone-in skinless chicken thighs with the bacon. In a flat dish, combine ½ cup cornmeal, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1 teaspoon paprika and 1 teaspoon pepper. Coat chicken in mixture. Arrange on wire rack coated with cooking spray; place in a foil-lined broiler pan. Coat chicken with cooking spray. Bake about 45 minutes, turning once or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Serve with baked potatoes, sliced tomatoes and crusty rolls. Fresh figs are dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: bacon, bone-in skinless chicken thighs, cornmeal, coarse salt, paprika, pepper, cooking spray, potatoes to bake, tomatoes, crusty rolls, fresh figs.

Easy-entertaining Saturday

Invite guests for apple mustard glazed pork chops for dinner: Season 4 boneless pork chops (¾ inches thick) with black pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high; brown chops 2 minutes. Turn; add ¼ cup apple juice, 2 tablespoons apple jelly and 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 8 to 10 minutes.

Serve chops with the pan sauce and jasmine rice, steamed fresh zucchini, a Boston lettuce salad and a baguette. For dessert, spoon fresh blackberries over vanilla ice cream.

SHOPPING LIST: boneless pork chops, black pepper, canola oil, apple juice, apple jelly, Dijon mustard, jasmine rice, fresh zucchini, Boston lettuce, baguette, fresh blackberries, vanilla ice cream.