Menu planner for the week of Aug. 21

Slow-cooked tomatoes in olive oil

Family Sunday

For a traditional family meal, cook a big (5- to 7-pound) roast chicken and serve it with gravy. Add rice, green beans, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, top vanilla ice cream with toasted coconut (see tip).

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken and rice for Monday. Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

TIP: To toast coconut, spread it on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 5 to 8 minutes or until golden.

SHOPPING LIST: chicken to roast, gravy, rice, green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, whole-grain rolls, vanilla ice cream, coconut.

Budget Monday

Use the leftover chicken and rice in budget-friendly chicken curry casserole (see recipe) for a homey meal. Serve the one-dish entree with a spinach salad and crusty rolls. Try peaches for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough of the casserole for Wednesday.

SHOPPING LIST: sliced fresh mushrooms, frozen broccoli florets, canned condensed reduced-sodium reduced-fat cream of mushroom soup, low-fat mayonnaise, 1% milk, lemon, curry powder, sliced almonds, fresh spinach, crusty rolls, peaches.

Meatless Tuesday

Skip meat for pasta with chickpeas, tomatoes and herbs (see recipe). Add mixed greens and garlic bread. Make instant banana pudding with 1% milk for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: penne pasta, olive oil, garlic, canned no-salt-added petite diced tomatoes, dried basil, dried oregano, canned reduced-sodium chickpeas, fresh basil, Parmesan cheese, mixed greens, garlic bread, instant banana pudding, 1% milk.

WEDNESDAY (Heat and Eat)

Enjoy the leftover chicken casserole for an easy meal. Serve it with a lettuce wedge and crusty bread. For dessert, slice mangoes.

SHOPPING LIST: lettuce, crusty bread, mangoes.

Express Thursday

Make your own fast food tonight: Pan-fry a ham steak and serve it with refrigerated mashed sweet potatoes. Add a packaged green salad and biscuits. Chunky applesauce sprinkled with cinnamon is dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: ham steak, refrigerated mashed sweet potatoes, packaged green salad, biscuits, chunky applesauce, cinnamon.

Kids’ Friday

Treat the kids to spiral sandwiches. Cover 1 soft cracker bread (15 inches in diameter from a 17-ounce package, see tip) with Neufchatel cheese. Layer cheese with sliced turkey, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and fresh spinach, leaving about 4 inches at one side that’s covered with cheese only. Beginning at the side layered with turkey, roll up bread. Trim each end with serrated knife to make even; cut bread roll into 1-inch slices. Serve with carrot salad. Popsicles make a drippy dessert.

TIP: Soft cracker bread is sturdier than a tortilla but more flexible than a pizza shell. Look for it near the pita bread in the deli section of your market. If you can’t find it, use tortillas.

SHOPPING LIST: soft cracker bread, Neufchatel cheese, sliced turkey, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, fresh spinach, carrot salad, Popsicles.

Easy-entertaining Saturday

Invite friends for blackened cumin-cayenne tilapia. Heat broiler. Rub some olive oil all over 4 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets. In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons cumin, ½ teaspoon coarse salt, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper and ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Arrange fish on broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork. Serve.

Roasted red potatoes and tomatoes with olive oil (see recipe) both go well with the tilapia. Add a baguette. For dessert, buy or make peach crisp and top with leftover vanilla ice cream.

SHOPPING LIST: extra-virgin olive oil, tilapia fillets, cumin, coarse salt, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, black pepper, cooking spray, red potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, fresh thyme, baguette, peach crisp.

Chicken curry casserole (Monday)

Servings: 8

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

  • 4 cups cooked rice
  • 8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen broccoli florets, thawed and drained
  • 3 to 4 cups cooked diced chicken breast or thigh meat
  • 2 (10 ¾-ounce) cans condensed reduced-sodium reduced-fat cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 cup low-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 cup 1% milk
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • ½ cup sliced almonds

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spoon rice into dish; spread evenly. Microwave mushrooms on high 3 minutes; drain. Scatter mushrooms and ¾ of the broccoli over rice; top broccoli with chicken. In a medium bowl, blend soup, mayonnaise, milk, juice and curry powder until blended and smooth. Pour evenly over casserole. Sprinkle remaining broccoli and almonds over top. Cover; bake 45 minutes or until bubbly. Uncover and bake 15 more minutes; serve warm.

Per serving: 353 calories, 25 grams protein, 9 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 44 grams carbohydrate, 45 milligrams cholesterol, 600 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Pasta with chickpeas, tomatoes and herbs (Tuesday)

Servings: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: About 30 minutes

  • 2 cups penne pasta
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large clove garlic, minced
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added petite diced tomatoes, with liquid
  • 2 teaspoons dried basil
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 (19-ounce) can reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
  • ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to directions; drain and transfer to a large bowl. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat oil on medium. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, dried basil, oregano and chickpeas; simmer 5 minutes. Add fresh basil; simmer 5 minutes. Pour over hot pasta; toss to mix. Sprinkle cheese over each serving.

Per serving: 394 calories, 16 grams protein, 8 grams fat (19% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 64 grams carbohydrate, 4 milligrams cholesterol, 284 milligrams sodium, 9 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Tomatoes with olive oil (Saturday)

Servings: 6

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 to 6 hours on low, or 3 to 4 hours on high

  • 6 medium ripe tomatoes, cored and halved lengthwise
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme (or 3/4 teaspoon dried)
  • ¾ teaspoon coarse salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper

Combine all ingredients in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours (or high 3 to 4 hours) or until tomatoes are tender and slightly shriveled around edges. Let tomatoes cool in oil for at least 15 minutes or up to 4 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve. 

Per serving: 186 calories, 1 gram protein, 18 grams fat (85% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 247 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Adapted from "The Complete Plant Based Cookbook," America's Test Kitchen.

