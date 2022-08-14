Menu planner for the week of Aug. 21

Family Sunday

For a traditional family meal, cook a big (5- to 7-pound) roast chicken and serve it with gravy. Add rice, green beans, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, top vanilla ice cream with toasted coconut (see tip).

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken and rice for Monday. Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

TIP: To toast coconut, spread it on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 5 to 8 minutes or until golden.

SHOPPING LIST: chicken to roast, gravy, rice, green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, whole-grain rolls, vanilla ice cream, coconut.

Budget Monday

Use the leftover chicken and rice in budget-friendly chicken curry casserole (see recipe) for a homey meal. Serve the one-dish entree with a spinach salad and crusty rolls. Try peaches for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough of the casserole for Wednesday.

SHOPPING LIST: sliced fresh mushrooms, frozen broccoli florets, canned condensed reduced-sodium reduced-fat cream of mushroom soup, low-fat mayonnaise, 1% milk, lemon, curry powder, sliced almonds, fresh spinach, crusty rolls, peaches.

Meatless Tuesday

Skip meat for pasta with chickpeas, tomatoes and herbs (see recipe). Add mixed greens and garlic bread. Make instant banana pudding with 1% milk for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: penne pasta, olive oil, garlic, canned no-salt-added petite diced tomatoes, dried basil, dried oregano, canned reduced-sodium chickpeas, fresh basil, Parmesan cheese, mixed greens, garlic bread, instant banana pudding, 1% milk.

WEDNESDAY (Heat and Eat)

Enjoy the leftover chicken casserole for an easy meal. Serve it with a lettuce wedge and crusty bread. For dessert, slice mangoes.

SHOPPING LIST: lettuce, crusty bread, mangoes.

Express Thursday

Make your own fast food tonight: Pan-fry a ham steak and serve it with refrigerated mashed sweet potatoes. Add a packaged green salad and biscuits. Chunky applesauce sprinkled with cinnamon is dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: ham steak, refrigerated mashed sweet potatoes, packaged green salad, biscuits, chunky applesauce, cinnamon.

Kids’ Friday

Treat the kids to spiral sandwiches. Cover 1 soft cracker bread (15 inches in diameter from a 17-ounce package, see tip) with Neufchatel cheese. Layer cheese with sliced turkey, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and fresh spinach, leaving about 4 inches at one side that’s covered with cheese only. Beginning at the side layered with turkey, roll up bread. Trim each end with serrated knife to make even; cut bread roll into 1-inch slices. Serve with carrot salad. Popsicles make a drippy dessert.

TIP: Soft cracker bread is sturdier than a tortilla but more flexible than a pizza shell. Look for it near the pita bread in the deli section of your market. If you can’t find it, use tortillas.

SHOPPING LIST: soft cracker bread, Neufchatel cheese, sliced turkey, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, fresh spinach, carrot salad, Popsicles.

Easy-entertaining Saturday

Invite friends for blackened cumin-cayenne tilapia. Heat broiler. Rub some olive oil all over 4 (6-ounce) tilapia fillets. In a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons cumin, ½ teaspoon coarse salt, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper and ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Arrange fish on broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork. Serve.

Roasted red potatoes and tomatoes with olive oil (see recipe) both go well with the tilapia. Add a baguette. For dessert, buy or make peach crisp and top with leftover vanilla ice cream.

SHOPPING LIST: extra-virgin olive oil, tilapia fillets, cumin, coarse salt, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, black pepper, cooking spray, red potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, fresh thyme, baguette, peach crisp.