Menu planner for the week of Jan. 8

Family Sunday

It's not your mother's meatloaf, but olive tapenade meatloaf (see recipe) is just as flavorful and perfect for the family. Serve it with orzo (tossed with fresh chopped parsley and butter) and green beans. Add cherry tomato halves on the side of the plate for a splash of color along with whole-grain rolls. Strawberries with a dab of vanilla ice cream will make a good dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough meatloaf, tapenade and green beans for Monday.

SHOPPING LIST: lean ground beef, eggs, bread for crumbs, olive tapenade, onion powder, coarse salt, pepper, orzo, parsley, butter, green beans, cherry tomatoes, whole-grain rolls, strawberries, vanilla ice cream.

Heat-and-eat Monday

Make meatloaf sandwiches on sourdough bread. Spread one slice of bread with leftover olive tapenade and the other with low-fat mayonnaise; top the leftover meatloaf with romaine. Serve with leftover green beans. Fresh tropical fruit makes a good dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: sourdough bread, low-fat mayonnaise, romaine, fresh tropical fruit.

Meatless Tuesday

Walnut, corn and potato chowder (see recipe) is packed with flavor and fiber. On the side, up the protein by adding egg salad sandwiches with lettuce and sliced tomatoes on whole-grain bread. For dessert, try apricots.

SHOPPING LIST: olive oil, onion, garlic, celery, reduced-sodium vegetable broth, corn, sherry vinegar, celery salt, smoked paprika, Yukon gold potato, red bell pepper, walnuts, coarse salt, black pepper, chives, egg salad, lettuce, tomatoes, whole-grain bread, apricots.

Budget Wednesday

Pork shoulder is an economical cut that makes great pulled pork. Look for a barbecue-flavored seasoning packet for slow cookers, and you're on your way to an easy, no-fuss meal. Just follow the directions on the package. Serve with deli coleslaw and add shredded carrots to the mixture. Make or buy potato salad and add whole-grain rolls. Peaches are a simple dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pork and carrots for Thursday; save enough peaches for Friday.

TIP: Cut the pork into large chunks before adding to the slow cooker; take off as much fat as you can.

SHOPPING LIST: boneless pork shoulder roast, barbecue-flavored seasoning packet for slow cookers, additional ingredients as directed, deli coleslaw, shredded carrots, potato salad, whole-grain rolls, peaches.

Kids Thursday

Use the leftover pork for pulled pork sandwiches on whole-grain buns. Serve with your carrot salad, using any leftover carrots, and add baked chips to the plate. How about pears for dessert?

SHOPPING LIST: whole-grain buns, ingredients for carrot salad, baked chips, pears.

Express Friday

For a quick meal, look for a frozen spinach pizza. Serve it with a packaged green salad. Buy chocolate cake for dessert and serve it with leftover peaches.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough cake for Saturday.

SHOPPING LIST: frozen spinach pizza, packaged green salad, chocolate cake.

Easy-entertaining Sunday

It takes a little extra time, but crispy salmon fillets (see recipe) make a great entree for guests. Serve them with long-grain and wild rice, a bibb lettuce salad and a baguette. For dessert, leftover cake with raspberry sorbet is festive.

SHOPPING LIST: walnuts, dry breadcrumbs, lemon, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh dill, coarse salt, pepper, salmon fillets (skin on), Dijon mustard, long-grain and wild rice, bibb lettuce, baguette, raspberry sorbet.

OLIVE TAPENADE MEATLOAF (Sunday)

Servings: makes 8 slices

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup soft breadcrumbs (about 1 slice bread)

1/3 cup olive tapenade (from jar or can)

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Additional tapenade if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape mixture into an 8-by-4-inch loaf; place on rack in broiler pan. Bake about 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes. Slice and serve with extra tapenade if desired.

Per slice: 165 calories, 20 grams protein, 8 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 93 milligrams cholesterol, 379 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

** ** **

WALNUT, CORN AND POTATO CHOWDER (Tuesday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 to 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 ribs celery, chopped

3 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup corn, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

3/4 teaspoon celery salt

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 (8-ounce) Yukon gold potato, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup walnut cream (see NOTE)

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chopped chives for garnish

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion and garlic; saute for 3 minutes. Add celery; cook for 2 more minutes. Add vegetable broth, corn, vinegar, celery salt, smoked paprika, potato and bell pepper; cover and cook for 30 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Stir in walnut cream; season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chives, reserved corn and reserved red pepper.

NOTE: For walnut cream, combine 1 cup walnuts and 1 cup water in blender. Blend until smooth. Store covered in refrigerator for use as a nondairy thickener.

Per serving: 145 calories, 3 grams protein, 6 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 21 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 261 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

** ** **

CRISPY SALMON FILLETS (Saturday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time 15 minutes; refrigeration time: up to 2 hours

Cooking time: 15 to 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup walnuts

3 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons lemon rind, finely grated

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

6 (4- or 5-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on

Dijon mustard to taste

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place walnuts in food processor; coarsely chop. Add breadcrumbs, lemon rind, oil and dill; pulse until crumbly. (Mixture should stick together.) Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside. Arrange salmon, skin side down, on parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush tops with mustard. Spoon 1/3 cup of walnut crumb mixture over each fillet; gently press mixture into the surface of salmon. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate for up to 2 hours. Remove plastic wrap, bake 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is opaque throughout. Just before serving, sprinkle each piece with lemon juice.

Per serving: 303 calories, 27 grams protein, 20 grams fat (57% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 113 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.