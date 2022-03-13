Menu planner for the week of March 20

Family Sunday

It takes a little extra time, but spiced pork and vegetables (see recipe) is worth the effort. Serve the combo meal with (packaged) long-grain and wild rice, steamed zucchini, mixed greens and whole-grain rolls. Buy a carrot cake for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pork and vegetables and cake for Monday.

SHOPPING LIST: garlic powder, crushed red peppers, five-spice seasoning, boneless pork loin, canola oil, fresh carrots, onion, unsalted chicken broth, lower-sodium soy sauce, dry sherry or Chinese rice wine, sugar, napa cabbage, cornstarch, packaged long-grain and wild rice, zucchini, mixed greens, whole-grain rolls, carrot cake.

Heat-and-eat Monday

Yesterday’s pork and vegetables is good enough for an encore performance tonight. Serve with a romaine salad and bread sticks. Slice the leftover cake for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: Romaine, bread sticks.

Budget Tuesday

White chicken chili is a great way to save money and enjoy a delicious dinner at the same time. Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Add 1 chopped medium onion; cook 5 minutes. Add 4 cloves minced garlic and 1 pound diced uncooked boneless skinless chicken breasts. Cook 4 minutes or until chicken is slightly browned. Add 1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies with liquid, 4 cups unsalted chicken broth, 1 (16-ounce) can drained reduced-sodium cannellini beans, 1 cup frozen white corn (thawed), 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1 teaspoon white pepper. Simmer 35 to 45 minutes. For thicker chili, mash some of the beans as the chili simmers. Garnish with reduced-fat sour cream. Serve with a lettuce wedge and cornbread (from mix). Enjoy pears for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chili for Thursday.

SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, onion, garlic, boneless skinless chicken breasts, canned diced green chilies, unsalted chicken broth, canned reduced-sodium cannellini beans, frozen white corn, cumin, dried oregano, white pepper, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, cornbread mix, pears.

Meatless Wednesday

Up your vegetables with primavera pasta amandine (see recipe) on the menu tonight. Enjoy the pasta with a spinach salad and garlic bread. For dessert, top vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce.

SHOPPING LIST: bow-tie or medium shell pasta, fresh broccoli, sliced almonds, red onion, olive oil, 1% milk, Parmesan cheese, cornstarch, garlic, coarse salt, fresh spinach, grape tomatoes, garlic bread, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

Kids’ Thursday

Say the word “taco,” and the kids will be on time for dinner. Tonight, it’s chili tacos using Tuesday’s leftover chili. Heat it and spoon it into warmed taco shells. Garnish with shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese. Serve the kid-favorite with celery sticks garnished with peanut butter and raisins. Get their help in making instant chocolate pudding with 1% milk for dessert. Slice a banana and stir it into the pudding for some extra fruit.

SHOPPING LIST: taco shells, 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese, celery, peanut butter, raisins, instant chocolate pudding, 1% milk, bananas.

Express Friday

There’s little to do for dinner tonight beyond adding some halved grapes into deli tuna salad. If you have any pecans, toss in a few of those, too. Spread the salad on whole-grain bread and add a lettuce leaf. For a little warmth, serve with any tomato basil soup. Peach halves are good for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: grapes, deli tuna salad, pecans, whole-grain bread, lettuce, tomato basil soup, peach halves.

Easy-entertaining Saturday

Treat your lucky guests to prosciutto-wrapped chicken with asparagus (see recipe). Serve with garlic mashed potatoes, a bibb lettuce salad and whole-grain rolls. Spoon leftover ice cream over chocolate brownies and top with light whipped cream for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: boneless skinless chicken breasts, pepper, olive oil, prosciutto, fontina cheese, asparagus, shallots, coarse salt, garlic mashed potatoes, bibb lettuce, whole-grain rolls, chocolate brownies, light whipped cream.