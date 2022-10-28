Menu planner for the week of Nov. 13

Family Sunday

Gather the family for autumn pot roast with root vegetables (see recipe) for a perfect fall feast. Serve with a romaine salad and dinner rolls. Top pound cake with blueberries for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough beef, gravy and vegetables for Monday and enough cake for Tuesday.

SHOPPING LIST: dried oregano, garlic, coarse salt, lemon pepper, boneless beef roast, canola oil, red potatoes, carrots, parsnips, leek, cornstarch, romaine, dinner rolls, pound cake, blueberries.

Heat-and-eat Monday

Use the beef and gravy leftovers for hot roast beef sandwiches on whole-grain bread. Heat the leftover vegetables to go alongside. Serve with a mixed green salad. Pears are dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: whole-grain bread, mixed greens, pears.

Meatless Tuesday

For a meatless meal, try flavor- and fiber-packed spaghetti with garlicky kale and tomatoes (see recipe). Add a romaine salad with sliced eggs and crusty rolls. Top the leftover cake with chocolate ice cream for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

SHOPPING LIST: whole-grain spaghetti, olive oil, red onion, garlic, coarse salt, pepper, fresh kale, grape tomatoes, whole almonds, pecorino cheese, romaine, eggs, crusty rolls, chocolate ice cream.

Budget Wednesday

Give the food budget a rest and serve economical pulled pork: In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, whisk together ½ cup apricot preserves and 1 tablespoon cider vinegar. Stir in 1 thinly sliced red onion. Season a well-trimmed 2 ½-pound boneless pork shoulder with 2 teaspoons cumin. Nestle pork among onions. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours, or high 5 to 6 hours. Remove pork; using two forks, shred meat and stir back into mixture in cooker. To serve, arrange pork on whole-grain hamburger buns. Top with sliced jalapenos if desired.

Serve with baked chips. You'll enjoy apple slices for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pulled pork for Friday.

SHOPPING LIST: apricot preserves, cider vinegar, red onion, boneless pork shoulder, cumin, whole-grain hamburger buns, sliced jalapenos if desired, baked chips, apples.

Kids Thursday

You won't have any trouble convincing the kids to try cheesy chili hash brown bake (see recipe). Serve with celery sticks with peanut butter and raisins. For dessert, watch them slurp up a spiced pumpkin smoothie. For two or three servings, place 1 cup ice, ½ cup 1% milk, 1/3 cup pure pumpkin puree, 1 tablespoon honey and pinch of nutmeg in a blender. Blend until smooth and frothy.

SHOPPING LIST: lean (93% to 95%) ground beef or ground turkey, carrots, canned sloppy Joe sauce, canned chili beans, refrigerated hash browns, shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese, celery, peanut butter, raisins, 1% milk, pure pumpkin puree, honey, nutmeg.

Express Friday

Make it quick tonight and heat the leftover pulled pork. Serve it over toasted cornbread squares (from mix). Add a packaged green salad. A little brownie can be your dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough brownies for Saturday.

SHOPPING LIST: cornbread mix, packaged salad greens, brownies.

Easy-entertaining Saturday

Invite friends and enjoy shrimp puttanesca: Cook 12 ounces fettuccine according to directions; drain. Use a vegetable peeler and remove 4 strips of zest from a lemon; thinly slice the zest. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Season 1 pound large shrimp (peeled and deveined) with ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and cook, tossing occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add ½ cup halved Kalamata olives, 1 tablespoon capers and the zest; toss to combine. Add 2 cups no-salt-added or regular marinara sauce and simmer 4 minutes or until the shrimp are opaque throughout. Toss with fettuccine.

Serve with a Caesar salad and garlic bread. For dessert, top leftover brownies with leftover ice cream and light whipped cream.

SHOPPING LIST: fettuccine, lemon, olive oil, large shrimp, coarse salt, Kalamata olives, capers, no-salt-added or regular marinara sauce, Caesar salad, garlic bread, light whipped cream.