Menu planner for the week of Oct. 23

 Gwynn Galvin, SwirlsOfFlavor.com

Family Sunday

For family day, prepare pork tenderloin with red and yellow peppers (see recipe). Serve the colorful entree over brown rice. Add petite green peas (from frozen), a lettuce wedge and sourdough bread. Buy a chocolate layer cake for dessert and skip most of the frosting.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pork, rice and cake for Monday.

SHOPPING LIST: pork tenderloins, coarse salt, black pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, garlic, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, balsamic vinegar, brown rice, frozen petite green peas, lettuce, sourdough bread, chocolate layer cake.

Heat-and-eat Monday

Use the leftover pork for orange stir-fry (see recipe) and serve it over leftover rice. Add a mixed-green salad and whole-grain rolls. Slice the leftover cake for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: orange, cornstarch, less-sodium soy sauce, corn syrup, ground ginger, canola oil, carrots, celery, cashews, mixed greens, whole-grain rolls.

Meatless Tuesday

Forgo the meat tonight with tomato-brie flatbread: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Roll out refrigerated pizza dough and top with sliced tomatoes, chunks of brie cheese and sliced red onion. Drizzle with olive oil; season with coarse salt and pepper. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or according to dough directions.

Serve with a spinach salad with hard-boiled egg slices. Munch on oatmeal cookies for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: refrigerated pizza dough, tomatoes, brie cheese, red onion, olive oil, coarse salt, pepper, fresh spinach, eggs, oatmeal cookies.

Kids Wednesday

Kids will like picadillo burritos. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 1 pound lean ground beef; cook 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain well. Stir in 1 (14-ounce) can undrained diced tomatoes, ¼ cup sliced pimento-stuffed olives, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, ¾ teaspoon cumin, ¾ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon ground cloves. Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Warm 4 burrito-size tortillas according to directions. Top each with ¼ of beef mixture and ¼ cup shredded lettuce; fold in the sides and roll. Serve with pinto beans, celery sticks and dip. For dessert, fresh pineapple spears are perfect.

SHOPPING LIST: lean ground beef, canned diced tomatoes, pimento-stuffed olives, cider vinegar, cumin, cinnamon, ground cloves, burrito-size tortillas, lettuce, pinto beans, celery, dip, fresh pineapple spears.

Budget Thursday

We gobbled up this delicious beef taco and rice skillet (see recipe). Make instant butterscotch pudding with 1% milk for dessert. Garnish the pudding with light whipped cream.

SHOPPING LIST: lean ground beef, onion, garlic, reduced-sodium or regular taco seasoning, no-salt-added tomato sauce, salsa, brown rice, shredded cheddar jack cheese blend, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, tomato, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, instant butterscotch pudding mix, 1% milk, light whipped cream.

Express Friday

For an easy meal, pick up corned beef sandwiches on rye from the deli. Add some German potato salad and pickled beets on the side. Apple slices are a crunchy fall dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: deli corned beef sandwiches on rye, German potato salad, pickled beets, apples.

Easy entertaining Saturday

Invite friends for herb-crusted chicken with parsley orzo: Cook ¾ cup orzo according to package directions; drain. Stir in 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, 2 teaspoons butter, ¼ teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Keep warm. Meanwhile, sprinkle 4 (6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts with a little salt and pepper. Mix together 2 teaspoons dried basil and 3 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning. Sprinkle over both sides of chicken; press gently to adhere. Melt 4 teaspoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes or until brown. Turn; cook 5 to 6 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from skillet; let stand 3 minutes. Serve chicken over orzo.

Add steamed fresh zucchini and a bibb lettuce salad. Make or buy flan for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: orzo, parsley, butter, coarse salt, pepper, boneless skinless chicken breasts, dried basil, dried Italian seasoning, olive oil, fresh zucchini, bibb lettuce, flan.

Pork tenderloin with red and yellow peppers (Sunday)

Servings: makes 4 servings for now and 4 for later

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

  • 2 pork tenderloins, sliced into 1-inch-thick medallions
  • ½ teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary, divided
  • 3 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1 ½-inch strips
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1 ½-inch strips
  • 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper. Add oil to skillet; add pork and cook 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; turn pork. Cook 3 minutes. Remove one tenderloin; refrigerate until Monday. Continue cooking remaining pork 2 more minutes. To the skillet, add 1 teaspoon rosemary, garlic and bell peppers; cook 7 minutes or until peppers are tender and pork is done. Drizzle with vinegar. Top with remaining ½ teaspoon rosemary; serve.

Per serving: 205 calories, 25 grams protein, 9 grams fat (39% calories from fat), 2.3 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 75 milligrams cholesterol, 176 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Orange stir-fry (Monday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

  • 1 pork tenderloin, partially cooked and sliced into 1-inch-thick medallions
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • ¾ cup orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup corn syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil, divided
  • 2 large carrots, sliced diagonally
  • 2 ribs celery, peeled and sliced diagonally
  • ½cup cashews

Cut pork medallions into thin strips. Set aside. Combine orange zest, juice, cornstarch, soy sauce, syrup and ginger; mix well. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add carrots and celery; stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove vegetables; set aside. Pour remaining oil into skillet. Add pork; stir-fry about 3 minutes. Return vegetables to pan, stir juice mixture and add along with cashews. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened; serve.

Per serving: 435 calories, 28 grams protein, 19 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 4 grams saturated fat, 40 grams carbohydrate, 75 milligrams cholesterol, 379 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Beef taco and rice skillet (Thursday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

  • 1 ¼ pounds lean ground beef
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium or regular taco seasoning
  • 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1 cup uncooked instant brown rice
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar jack cheese blend
  • 1 cup chopped lettuce
  • Reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • Sliced jalapenos to taste
  • Cilantro leaves

Heat large nonstick skillet with deep sides on medium-high. Cook ground beef, onion, garlic and taco seasoning until beef is browned. Stir in tomato sauce, salsa, brown rice and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Top with cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream, tomato, jalapenos and cilantro (or your favorite toppings). Serve on its own or in taco shells or tortillas.

Per serving: 452 calories, 40 grams protein, 16 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 7.9 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, 103 milligrams cholesterol, 659 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.

