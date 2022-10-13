 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Menu planner for the week of Oct. 30

Halloween hot dog spaghetti

 Gwynn Galvin, SwirlsOfFlavor.com

Family Sunday

Make the day special for the family with grilled sirloin steaks for dinner. Pair the steaks with a colorful edamame, red pepper and ginger salad: In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup frozen edamame (thawed), 1 chopped red bell pepper, 1 minced shallot, 2 tablespoons crumbled Greek feta cheese and 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger; toss to mix. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and coarse salt and black pepper to taste. Pour dressing over vegetables; toss to coat. Add more salt and pepper to taste.

Alongside, add mixed greens and dinner rolls. Enjoy lemon sherbet for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: sirloin steaks, frozen edamame (soybeans), red bell pepper, shallot, Greek feta cheese, fresh ginger, extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, coarse salt, black pepper, mixed greens, dinner rolls, lemon sherbet.

Kids Monday

Make a scary dinner tonight with Halloween hot dog spaghetti spiders (see recipe). Add carrot sticks. They'll love pumpkin cookies from the bakery for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: spaghetti, hot dogs, Parmesan cheese, butter, coarse salt, pepper, marinara sauce or ketchup, carrots, pumpkin cookies.

Budget Tuesday

It's easy and inexpensive to prepare, so Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy (see recipe) is a perfect entree. Serve it with mashed potatoes, green peas and crusty bread. Add fresh orange sections for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: less-sodium or regular brown gravy mix, onion powder, garlic powder, ketchup, 95% lean ground beef, sliced cremini mushrooms, egg, dry breadcrumbs, dried thyme, potatoes to mash, green peas, crusty bread, oranges.

Heat-and-eat Wednesday

Try one of the many choices of frozen vegetable lasagna (or regular) for tonight's meal. Add a packaged Italian salad and garlic bread. For dessert, enjoy peaches.

SHOPPING LIST: any frozen vegetable or regular lasagna, packaged Italian salad, garlic bread, peaches.

Express Thursday

Who doesn't like meatball subs? Heat 16 refrigerated or frozen (thawed) meatballs in marinara sauce. Spoon onto toasted sub rolls. Top with shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese. Serve with green beans on the side. For a simple dessert, pears are good.

SHOPPING LIST: refrigerated or frozen meatballs, marinara sauce, sub rolls, shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, green beans, pears.

Meatless Friday

Skip meat for grilled portobello quesadillas. Brush one side of 8 whole-grain flour tortillas with olive oil. Grill 4 portobello mushrooms; place each on the unoiled side of a tortilla and sprinkle with grated pepper jack cheese. Top with remaining tortillas, oiled side out. Grill 1 to 3 minutes per side or until cheese is melted and tortillas are crisp. Cut into wedges.

Serve with corn-avocado salad: Cut the kernels off 3 ears cooked fresh corn. In a medium bowl, toss corn with 1 diced avocado, 2 thinly sliced green onions, 1 tablespoon olive oil and coarse salt and pepper to taste.

Scoop strawberry ice cream for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

SHOPPING LIST: whole-grain flour tortillas, olive oil, portobello mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, fresh corn, avocado, green onions, coarse salt, pepper, strawberry ice cream.

Easy-entertaining Saturday

Make your guests feel special with shrimp and angel hair pasta with "Alfredo" sauce and asparagus (see recipe) on the menu. Add a Boston lettuce salad and a baguette. Top leftover ice cream with warm fudge sauce for dessert.

SHOPPING LIST: box whole-grain thin spaghetti, uncooked shrimp, fresh asparagus, whole milk, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, butter, soft light creamy Swiss cheese, Boston lettuce, baguette, fudge sauce.

Halloween hot dog spaghetti spiders (Monday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

  • 8 ounces spaghetti
  • 8 hot dogs, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 6 tablespoons butter, cut in pieces
  • ½ teaspoon coarse salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • Marinara sauce or ketchup, serving suggestions

Thread uncooked spaghetti through pieces of hot dogs. Cook according to pasta package directions; drain carefully. Toss with Parmesan cheese, butter, coarse salt and pepper; serve tossed with marinara sauce or with ketchup on the side as a dipping sauce.

Per serving: 453 calories, 14 grams protein, 30 grams fat (61% calories from fat), 14.9 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 865 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.

Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy (Tuesday)

Servings: makes 5 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes

  • 1 (0.87-ounce) package less-sodium or regular brown gravy mix
  • 1 cup cold water
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup, divided
  • 1 pound 95% lean ground beef
  • 8 ounces (about 3 cups) sliced cremini mushrooms, divided
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme

Place gravy mix in a small bowl; whisk in water. Add onion powder, garlic powder and 1 tablespoon ketchup to mixture; set aside. In a medium bowl, mix ground beef, 1 cup finely chopped mushrooms, egg, breadcrumbs and thyme. Shape into 5 (½-inch) patties. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook patties 5 minutes, turning once. Whisk gravy mixture again and add it to skillet along with remaining mushrooms and remaining ketchup. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cover; cook 5 to 10 minutes or until gravy has thickened and internal temperature of patties reaches 165 degrees.

Per serving: 193 calories, 23 grams protein, 6 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 2.2 grams saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, 87 milligrams cholesterol, 408 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Shrimp and angel hair pasta with "Alfredo" sauce and asparagus (Saturday)

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

  • 1 (13.25-ounce) box whole-grain thin spaghetti
  • 1 pound uncooked shrimp, shelled, deveined and tails removed
  • ¾ to 1 pound trimmed fresh asparagus, sliced on diagonal in 1-inch pieces
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 3 wedges soft light creamy Swiss cheese

Cook spaghetti according to directions; add shrimp and asparagus the last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain pasta; return to pot. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine milk, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, red pepper, butter and soft cheese. Add cheese mixture to pot; cover and cook, stirring often, on low heat 5 minutes or until cheese melts and sauce has thickened slightly. Serve warm.

Per serving: 340 calories, 23 grams protein, 5 grams fat (12% calories from fat), 1.3 grams saturated fat, 53 grams carbohydrate, 104 milligrams cholesterol, 626 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

