Millie Sue
Former Virginia Tech soccer player sues coach, claiming she was forced off team for refusing to kneel before games
The coach engaged in a “campaign of abuse and retaliation” that led her to leave the program, the player said.
The company has released a statement.
Cathy Reynolds asserts in a lawsuit that her home was searched without justification.
Steven David Rosine established an illicit market for components of goggles made for the U.S. military, “putting the safety of American soldiers in jeopardy,” a prosecutor said.
Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith wants Stephen Matteson Epperly to stay in prison for the rest of his life.
FLOYD — Darren Wayne Penrose said he was sorry for what he’d done – but insisted he’d known that “Courtney,” the 13-year-old girl he was propo…
Several council members say some kind of incentive is needed.
Advance Auto Parts plans to eliminate 37 jobs in Roanoke and significantly reduce its office space locally as employees continue to work remotely.
The Keydets won the SoCon title for the first time since 1977.
A new bridge is being built at Barnhardt Creek near where the small stream flows into the Roanoke River near Cook Drive. Its completion later this year will allow a person parked at the Cook Drive parking area to walk, run or bike a 4-mile loop on the greenway path.