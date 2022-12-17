Woof! My name is Millie. You can win me over with treats of any kind. I love to be held... View on PetFinder
Millie
Woof! My name is Millie. You can win me over with treats of any kind. I love to be held... View on PetFinder
Virginia Tech added two key pieces to its struggling offense on Monday, as Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones and Old Dominion wide receiver Ali …
It is unclear who posted it and how long the image was on the Patrick County GOP website. But it was removed Friday.
A video message from Bonz Hart, taken shortly before he died in September, was played during a memorial service Sunday.
Last updated 11:45 p.m. Dec. 14
The repeal of fares has been a growing trend among transit services across the state and country since the pandemic, Blacksburg's director of transit said.
A starting player for the women's soccer team claims she was benched for refusing to kneel during a pregame unity ceremony.
The Cavaliers return all five starters from their championship team.
Light rain is expected to move in a couple of hours after midnight on Wednesday night, and there will probably be some wet sleet mixing in with the rain until a few hours after daybreak.
NEW YORK -- Before I head home to Virginia, it is time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
The increase in property values is an even higher jump than the one seen between the reassessments of the mid-2010s and 2018.