Missing Roanoke County woman found unharmed

Roanoke County police found a "possibly endangered" woman who had been missing for four days on Thursday night.

Katie Rose Freeman, 27, went missing around 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, when she was last seen walking in the Vinton area, the police department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Freeman, a white female, might have been in danger, the post read. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and colorful shoes, according to another Facebook post by the AWARE Foundation, a nonprofit that assists families of missing persons.

Amy Whittaker, Roanoke County public information officer, said Freeman was found at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Freeman was located "walking in a parking lot in the county by an officer who was driving by," Whittaker said in an email Friday. "She said she was walking back to her house. She was unharmed and was released to her mother."

"Thank you for all the support and assistance in locating her," police said in a Facebook comment Friday morning.

Katie Rose Freeman

Freeman

 Roanoke County Police Department photo
