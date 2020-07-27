mlb agate 072820
mlb agate 072820

EAST W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 — — 3-1 W-3 3-1 0-0

Baltimore 2 1 .667 .5 — 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1

New York 2 1 .667 .5 — 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1

Toronto 2 2 .500 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-3

Boston 1 2 .333 1.5 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0

CENTRAL W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

Cleveland 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0

Detroit 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1

Minnesota 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1

Chicago 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0

Kansas City 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2

WEST W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

Oakland 3 1 .750 — — 2-1 W-1 3-1 0-0

Houston 2 1 .667 .5 — 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0

Seattle 1 2 .333 1.5 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2

Texas 1 2 .333 1.5 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0

Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-2 0-0 1-3

EAST W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

Miami 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1

Atlanta 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 L-1 0-0 1-1

New York 1 2 .333 1 ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0

Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0

Washington 1 3 .333 1.5 1 1-3 L-2 1-3 0-0

CENTRAL W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

Chicago 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0

St. Louis 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0

Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0

Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2

Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2

WEST W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away

San Diego 3 1 .750 _ — — 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0

Colorado 2 1 .667 ½ — 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1

Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1 — 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0

San Francisco 2 2 .500 1 1 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2

Arizona 1 3 .250 2 1½ 1-3 L-2 0-0 1-3

