mlb agate 072820

EAST W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 — — 3-1 W-3 3-1 0-0
Baltimore 2 1 .667 .5 — 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
New York 2 1 .667 .5 — 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Toronto 2 2 .500 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-3
Boston 1 2 .333 1.5 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
CENTRAL W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
Detroit 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Minnesota 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Chicago 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Kansas City 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
WEST W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 3 1 .750 — — 2-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
Houston 2 1 .667 .5 — 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Seattle 1 2 .333 1.5 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Texas 1 2 .333 1.5 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-2 0-0 1-3
EAST W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Atlanta 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 L-1 0-0 1-1
New York 1 2 .333 1 ½ 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Washington 1 3 .333 1.5 1 1-3 L-2 1-3 0-0
CENTRAL W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 W-1 2-1 0-0
St. Louis 2 1 .667 — — 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Cincinnati 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-2 1-2 0-0
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 0-0 1-2
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
WEST W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 3 1 .750 _ — — 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
Colorado 2 1 .667 ½ — 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1 — 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1 1 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Arizona 1 3 .250 2 1½ 1-3 L-2 0-0 1-3
