mlb notes 090820

ATLANTA — Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Monday.
Pinch-hitter Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3).
Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami’s designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti’s sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.
Monday
Phillies 9, Mets 8
NEW YORK — Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, helping the Phillies beat the New York Mets to split the series.
Twins 6, Tigers 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota’s four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda finished seven innings for the Twins in a win over the Tigers .
Cubs 5, Cardinals 1
CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks
went eight innings, and NL Central-leading Chicago beat second-place St. Louis . Led by Hendricks and a 10-hit attack, the Cubs closed out the series on a winning note after losing three straight, including dropping the second game of Sunday’s double header 7-3.
Mariners 8, Rangers 4
SEATTLE — Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run and surging Seattle beat the Texas for their first six-game winning streak since July 2019.
late sunday
Rockies 7, Dodgers 6
LOS ANGELES — Matt Kemp hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning against his former team, and Colorado sent the Los Angeles Dodgers to their first series loss of the season.
