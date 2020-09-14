mlb notes 091520 sp

NEW YORK — Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families.
The team announced the agreement on Monday. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners.
Cohen also entered negotiations to buy the Mets last year, but the deal fell apart in February. He bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million. The deal that failed to close would have seen him acquire an 80% controlling share in a transaction that valued the team at $2.6 billion.
The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon’s son Jeff, the team’s chief operating officer.
Cohen first bought into the Mets when the team sought $20 million minority investment stakes following the collapse of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, which heavily cost the Wilpons and their companies. The limited partnership shares were sold after a proposed $200 million sale of a stake of the Mets to hedge fund manager David Einhorn fell through in 2011.
Oakland signs ex-Arizona IF Jake Lamb
SEATTLE — The Oakland Athletics signed former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb on Monday after he was designated for assignment last week by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The move with Lamb made sense after Oakland lost Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman last week. Chapman suffered a strained right hip and is expected to undergo surgery.
The 29-year-old Lamb looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He hit 29 homers in 2016 and then made the NL All-Star team in 2017 while setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs. Since then, he’s battled injuries and inconsistency and hit just 12 homers over the past three seasons.
MONDAY
Reds 3, Pirates 1
CINCINNATI — Rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting Cincinnati to a win over Pittsburgh in the opener of a doubleheader .
Marlins 6, Phillies 2
MIAMI —
Pablo Lopez allowed one run in seven innings with the help of flashy defense by right fielder Matt Joyce, and upstart Miami won the finale of its marathon seven-game series against Philadelphia.
Mariners 6, Athletics 2
SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis sparked Seattle’s rally with a two-run homer and walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, helping the Mariners top Oakland in the opener of a doubleheader.
Brewers 2, Cardinals 1
MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly to score Avisail Garcia with the winning run in the eighth inning as Milwaukee rallied to edge St. Louis in the opening game of a doubleheader.
