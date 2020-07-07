Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule Monday, featuring a tantalizing season opener between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Washington Nationals, even as some teams were still bogged down by coronavirus concerns.
Opening night on July 23 will feature the Yankees and their new ace, Gerrit Cole, visiting the Nationals. On the West Coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Betts, their big offseason acquisition, will host the rival San Francisco Giants.
Everybody else will be in action by the next day — in ballparks without fans. Teams will play only their division rivals and teams in the corresponding geographic division in the other league. One quirk of the 60-game schedule is that division foes will play 10 times each, but not necessarily five times in each city. For instance, the Yankees and Red Sox will play seven games in the Bronx and three in Boston.
Source: Mets to host Yankees on 20th anniversary of 9/11
NEW YORK — The New York Mets will host the crosstown Yankees on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 next season, according to a person familiar with the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity .
The decision was first reported by Newsday.
The 20th anniversary game will be played not far from the site of demolished Shea Stadium, where Hall of Famer Mike Piazza hit a memorable home run for the Mets against the Braves on Sept. 21, 2001, in the first major sporting event in the city following the attacks. New York wore hats honoring the city’s first responders for the game.
Nationals resume camp
The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals resumed training camp Tuesday after canceling workouts Monday because of new coronavirus testing delays.
General manager Mike Rizzo said the team felt confident about getting back to Nationals Park for practices after receiving all player and staff test results from Friday. The American League champion Houston Astros also canceled workouts Monday and resumed Tuesday.
A handful of players did not take part in workouts, including Starlin Castro, Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick and Victor Robles.
Red Sox players among positive tests for virus
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday that starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and prospect Bobby Dalbec have both tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Rodriguez has yet to report to camp after previously informing the team that he had been around relatives who had been ill. Dalbec, a 25-year-old third baseman, is also at home and currently is asymptomatic.
