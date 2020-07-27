mlb roundup 072820
mlb roundup 072820

Angels Athletics Baseball

The Athletics’ Sean Murphy tags out the Angels’ Justin Upton in a rundown between third base and home plate during the fourth inning on Monday.

 Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha homered for the first time this season, Chris Bassitt escaped a big jam and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Monday as the teams concluded their season-opening wraparound series.

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons appeared to roll his left ankle when he ran out an infield single in the ninth and landed hard on the bag. He rolled onto the grass clearly in discomfort before exiting for a pinch runner. Manager Joe Maddon didn’t have an immediate update afterward.

Bassitt (1-0) worked out of a bases-loaded predicament in the fourth when he threw out Tommy La Stella at the plate to start an inning-ending double play.

Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr.’s bases-clearing triple highlighted a five-run rally that carried the San Diego Padres over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Trent Grisham hit his first home run for the Padres, who outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in the four games.

