mlb roundup 092220

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association say they have committed $10 million to fund programs of the new Players Alliance to improve representation of Black Americans in baseball.
Management and the union said in a statement Monday that The Players Alliance will fund joint grants and scholarships through 2024, school and youth programs, player-led mentors, youth and young adult leagues and equipment, clinics and tournaments, Black cultural education, Black business partnerships and employment in baseball.
Harper back in lineup after back stiffness
WASHINGTON — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was the designated hitter for Monday’s game against Washington, a day after leaving a game with lower back stiffness.
Harper exited Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue after he struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. The Phillies right fielder took a slow walk in the dugout toward the clubhouse and signaled to manager Joe Girardi he was done for the day.
Cole Hamels done for year after 1st start
ATLANTA — After making just one start for the Atlanta Braves, Cole Hamels is done for the season.
Hamels reported shortly before the start of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins that he didn’t feel like he could get anything on the ball. The left-hander was scheduled to make his second start Tuesday after struggling throughout the year to overcome shoulder and triceps issues.
sunday
Twins 4, Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Max Kepler homered, José Berríos threw six shutout innings to outduel Yu Darvish and Minnesota beat Chicago on Sunday night.
Kepler had three hits and Josh Donaldson added two for the Twins, who took two of three from the NL Central-leading Cubs.
After winning the AL Central last year, Minnesota clinched its second straight postseason berth on Saturday and trails the Chicago White Sox by two games in the division.
monday
Angels 8, Rangers 5
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jared Walsh
hit his first career grand slam during the Angels’ seven-run fourth inning in a victory over Texas. Max Stassi had a two-run single in the final home game of the fifth consecutive losing season for the Angels (24-31).
Indians 7, White Sox 4
CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana’s two-run homer snapped a tie and José Ramírez homered again as Cleveland moved closer to clinching a playoff berth — and delayed Chicago’s likely AL Central title — with a win over the White Sox on Monday night.
