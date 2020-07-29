MLB roundup: Rangers rally past Diamondbacks to snap skid

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
“It’s a great sign that we offensively put something together and actually had a big inning,” Gallo said.
Gallo lined an opposite-field shot to left off Andrew Chafin (0-1) for his second homer of the season after Rougned Odor drew a leadoff walk. The Rangers then loaded the bases with two outs before Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single and Nick Solak added an RBI single.
Todd Frazier hit his first homer and had two doubles for Texas, whose five-run inning accounted for only one run fewer than it had scored combined in its first four games in the new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.
Rockies 5, Athletics 1
OAKLAND, Calif. — German Márquez struck out eight over six innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and Colorado wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating Oakland on Wednesday.
Charlie Blackmon delivered an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs.
The Rockies went 4-1 on their trip after beating the A’s 8-3 on Tuesday night. They now go home to Coors Field.
Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back Márquez (1-1), who on Friday against the Rangers carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before Texas rallied.
