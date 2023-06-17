CHICAGO — Justin Steele pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Saturday for their season-high fifth straight win.

Steele allowed five hits, struck out four and walked one in his first start since May 31. The left-hander had been sidelined by a strained forearm.

After collecting 38 runs and 51 hits in the first four games of the win streak, Chicago managed just four hits against Kyle Gibson (8-4) and two relievers. But Mike Tauchman delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fifth, and the Cubs held on.

After Steele (7-2) departed, Julian Merryweather got three outs and Mark Leiter Jr. worked two innings. Adbert Alzolay then closed it out for his fourth save.

Baltimore put runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but Anthony Santander struck out looking and Gunnar Henderson bounced to second. Ryan O'Hearn flied out to the wall in center for the final out of the eighth.

Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, and Austin Hays had two of the team's seven hits. Gibson struck out seven and walked two in six innings.

Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third. With two out and runners on first and second, Nico Hoerner lined a two-run double into the gap in left-center for the team's first hit of the game.

Hoerner also hit a bloop double in the eighth. He is batting .364 (12 for 33) with seven RBIs in his last eight games.

Baltimore responded with a two-out rally in the fifth. Hays singled ahead of Rutschman's 10th homer, a 406-foot drive to the bleachers in left that tied it at 2.

WORTH NOTING

Baltimore recalled right-hander Spenser Watkins from Triple-A Norfolk. Watkins replaces Reed Garrett, a right-handed reliever who was sent down after Friday's game.

Twins 2, Tigers 0

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's bullpen teamed up for a three-hitter, Alex Kirilloff delivered an RBI single in a breakthrough fifth inning against Detroit starter Joey Wentz.

José De León started with two perfect innings for the Twins, who opted for an all-reliever game to give their rotation a break during this stretch of 16 games without a day off.

Brent Headrick (1-0) claimed his first major league victory with 2 1/3 innings. Jhoan Duran, the sixth pitcher to appear, earned his ninth save in 10 attempts with a crisp ninth aided by a double-play grounder by pinch-hitter Eric Haase.

The Twins had only three hits themselves, thanks to Wentz (1-7). The left-hander had a career-high nine strikeouts over six innings to match his season-long turn, enjoying some fine defense behind him.

First baseman Spencer Torkleson leaned over the wall to catch a foul pop against the protective netting down the line in the fourth inning. Second baseman Nick Maton ended the third with a leaping catch of Michael Taylor’s line drive.

The Tigers used an opener for Wentz in his last appearance, the first in relief of his major league career. This was his 13th start this season for Detroit’s injury-depleted rotation, having entered the afternoon with 45 earned runs allowed in 56 innings this year.

Wentz struck out five of the first seven batters on a Twins team that’s on pace to set the all-time major league record for strikeouts. With one out in the fifth, Royce Lewis walked and Willi Castro — in his first season with the Twins after being let go by the Tigers — followed with a single for Minnesota's first hit.

Then Kirilloff, who homered on Friday night, smacked a single to right field to put the Twins on the board. Ryan Jeffers then hit a smash to third baseman Zack Short, who made a slick scoop and throw to second for the force out as Castro came home. Kirilloff's hard slide into Maton's legs prevented a double play.

Short drew a two-out walk for the first baserunner of the afternoon in the fifth against Headrick, who was summoned on the fresh arm express from Triple-A before the game.

The Twins have taken six straight season series from the Tigers, going 65-40 against them from 2017-22. After launching this 10-game homestand with a two-game sweep of Milwaukee that appeared to wake up their slumbering lineup, the Twins stumbled right back to the .500 mark by dropping the first two games to previously skidding Detroit by a combined score of 15-5.

The Twins (36-35), who scored just one run 10 times and have been shutout five times over their first 70 games, entered the day with a 2 1/2-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. They improved to 13-10 against an underwhelming division this year. The Tigers (29-40) are six games back.

The 30-year-old De León made his seventh career start, his first since April 11, 2021, with Cincinnati, and threw 18 of his 24 pitches for strikes.

Yankees at Red Sox, Ppd

BOSTON — Saturday night's game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park was postponed by the forecast of rain throughout the night.

The game will be made up Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader with the scheduled Sunday night game at 7:10 p.m.

The game was called about two hours prior to the scheduled first pitch.

Boston announced right-hander Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA) is the Game 2 starter. The Red Sox listed the Game 1 starter as TBD.

The Yankees are set to start righty Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA) in the opener and right-hander Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA) in the nightcap.

Boston won the opener of the three-game series 15-5 on Friday night behind a career-high tying six RBIs from Justin Turner, who hit a grand slam and two-run homer.