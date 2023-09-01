CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County school enrollment not only remains below pre-pandemic levels, but has steadily declined since the 2019-20 school year, according to data recently presented.

“Over the past five years, our enrollment has gradually gone down and we have not completely recovered from the pandemic yet,” Barbara Wickham, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction said during a presentation on the topic this week. “We’re still not where we were pre-pandemic.”

The presentation on the enrollment figures was among a number of topics MCPS officials went over during a joint meeting between the county’s school board and Board of Supervisors.

Total day 10 enrollment was at 9,824 in 2019-20, but then fell, respectively, to 9,562, 9,525 and 9,474 during each of the following three school years. That figure is 9,387 for the current school year, or down 87 students when compared with approximately the same period last year.

When asked about the factors behind the continuing trend, Wickham provided a few reasons.

One, obviously, is the impact of the pandemic, Wickham said. Another she pointed out is the effect of the continued decline in birth rates over the years, which she said is a national issue.

Both institutions and national news outlets have covered the issue of the declining birth rate, a trend that both preceded the pandemic and has continued since the start of the global health crisis.

While there have been increases over the past few years among older women, the birth rate overall trended downward from 2009 to 2019, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a few years ago.

The number of live births per 1,000 women decreased from 13.5 in 2009 to 11.4 a decade later, according to the CDC.

Although there was a brief rebound cycle during the pandemic, birth figures through the end of 2022 show counts are back down to below 2019 levels, according to provisional data nonprofit think tank the Brookings Institution cited in a May report.

Further, the Wall Street Journal, citing provisional figures, reported at around the same time as the Brookings Institution that the number of babies born in the country last year showed a decline of 15% since 2007.

Another factor discussed was housing, which MCPS officials said has not necessarily translated to higher enrollment despite the county’s continued growth.

Some district officials also pointed to the cost of the housing, which they said might be deterring certain families from moving to the county.

Both school board members and some supervisors said another issue with housing is that a number of single-family homes near some of the elementary schools in Blacksburg have become rentals for Virginia Tech students.

Some during the discussion this past week said it may be a while before they see the true impact of new housing on school enrollment.

School board member Marti Graham, for example, pointed to one of developer Robert Fralin’s projects on Virginia 114 — Peppers Ferry Road — and how that work hasn’t started yet.

“I think it would be very skewed as much development is coming up. It might be worth waiting a year to do that,” she said in response to a suggestion about some kind of study that could look at the county’s anticipated growth through figures such as projections on building permits.

Despite the decline, some schools are showing signs of recovery. For example, Blacksburg and Christiansburg high schools, respectively, show enrollments of 1,305 and 1,044, each of which are more than two-dozen students more than the figures from the same time in 2019-20.