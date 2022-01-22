Mount Pleasant house fire injures two

Two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries when their home in the Mount Pleasant area caught fire Saturday, according to Roanoke County fire and rescue.
Firefighters responding to an 11:20 a.m. fire call in the 3000 block of Woodway Road found a one-story brick structure with flames and smoke. Two occupants, who were standing in the driveway when help arrived, went to the hospital, the report said. The blaze was knocked down in 12 minutes and controlled in 30 minutes, a press release said.
A dog died, while two other pets were missing.
The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating.