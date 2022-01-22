 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mount Pleasant house fire injures two

  • 0

Two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries when their home in the Mount Pleasant area caught fire Saturday, according to Roanoke County fire and rescue.

Firefighters responding to an 11:20 a.m. fire call in the 3000 block of Woodway Road found a one-story brick structure with flames and smoke. Two occupants, who were standing in the driveway when help arrived, went to the hospital, the report said. The blaze was knocked down in 12 minutes and controlled in 30 minutes, a press release said.

A dog died, while two other pets were missing.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert