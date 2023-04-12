A proposal for a new solar farm in Wirtz was resoundingly rejected by the Franklin County Planning Commission. Members voted 7-0 to deny a request by Mountain Brook Solar, stating it would be a detriment to the community.

Concerned citizens packed into the meeting room of the Franklin County on Tuesday, with a majority there to speak out against the solar farm. The crowd exceeded the number of seats available in the room for much of the evening.

The proposed solar farm would be located on three connected parcels of farmland totaling 258 acres at the intersection of Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney roads in Wirtz. The solar panels would encompass 92 acres within the three parcels.

Eliana Ginis, the project's developer, spoke on behalf of Mountain Brook Solar on Tuesday evening. She is employed by the renewable energy company Energix which is funding the project.

She first addressed some questions from the public in recent weeks concerning Energix which based in Israel. "We are very proud of our roots in Israel and we are even prouder of the work we do in America," Ginis said. "We actively invest in the American economy. We invest in the Virginia economy and local communities."

Ginis said the company is headquartered in Arlington and its engineering headquarters is based in Roanoke.

The proposal by Mountain Brook Solar would be to lease the 258 acre property for 35 years. The solar panels would provide 20 megawatts of electricity each year. After 35 years, the panels would be removed and recycled.

Mountain Brook Solar agreed to provide an surety bond to Franklin County assuring that funds will be available to remove and recycle the panels even if Mountain Brook Solar were sold or went bankrupt. Ginis said that bond would be updated every five years to make sure it keeps up with inflation.

"Have you managed a project through the end of it's life cycle?" asked Gills Creek District representative Cheryl Ege.

With a project lifespan of 30 to 35 years in a relatively new industry, Ege asked how they could be so sure of how everything would work. She also questioned if the land would once again be farmable when the solar panels were removed.

Ege also expressed concerns with Energix operated solar farms in Henry County and Wytheville which were recently fined $97,651 by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The violations included administrative matters as well as some instances of muddy runoff at construction sites.

Energix has agreed to pay the fine as well as fix any problems found at the site.

"We've been working on remediating this site over the last few months," Ginis said about the Wythville site.

Most of those that participated in Tuesday's public comment period were also critical of the proposal by Energix and Mountain Brook Solar. Of the night's 30 speakers, only five spoke in favor of the project.