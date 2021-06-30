Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters charged

The feet of Deborah Kushner, 66, of Staunton are seen from her rocking chair atop the 1999 Ford Crown Victoria. The book "Seeing RED" is on display.
A second side of the 1999 Ford Crown Victoria reads "Protect what you love."
Roanoke County police arrive shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Mountain Valley Pipeline blockade along Honeysuckle Road on Poor Mountain.
Minor Terry visits with Bridget Kelley at the blockade Wednesday morning. Kelley and her fellow "Old Folks" know each other from their activism over the years including, ground support work for Terry and her mother, Theresa "Red" Terry, who stayed in tree stands for 34 days stopping pipeline workers.
Bridget Kelley, 63, of Rockbridge County went to high school in Roanoke County. Kelley and her fellow "Old Folks" know each other from their activism over the years.
Bridget Kelley, 63, of Rockbridge County went to high school in Roanoke County. Kelley and her fellow "Old Folks" know each other from their activism over the years, including ground support work for Theresa "Red" Terry and her daughter, Minor Terry, who stayed in tree stands for 34 days in 2018 to stop pipeline workers. "I really do believe she [Red] did inspire many to take action and at least listen,” Kelley said.
Deborah Kushner, 66, of Staunton was part of the trio blocking a Mountain Valley Pipeline easement and work yard on Poor Mountain on Wednesday. “We are the elder contingent to show you don’t have to be a young whippersnapper to fight a pipeline,” she said.
Deborah Kushner, 66, of Staunton, sits in a rocking chair atop the 1999 Ford Crown Victoria while Bridget Kelley, 63, of Rockbridge County is locked beside it with her arm in the gas tank and Alan Moore, 57, of Blacksburg is locked in the back seat.
Roanoke County police officials inspect a Mountain Valley Pipeline blockade along Honeysuckle Road on Wednesday morning. Deborah Kushner, 66, of Staunton, sits in a rocking chair atop the 1999 Ford Crown Victoria while Bridget Kelley, 63, of Rockbridge County is locked beside and Alan Moore, 57, of Blacksburg is locked in the back seat. The trio panted the old vehicle with animals and birds and the words “Old Hills & Old Folks RESIST."
Bridget Kelley, 63, of Rockbridge County; back left, Deborah Kushner, 66, of Staunton, top center; and Alan Moore, 57, of Blacksburg are pictured locked to Moore’s 1999 Ford Crown Victoria on Wednesday morning, blocking access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline easement and work yard at the top of Poor Mountain. “We are the elder contingent to show you don’t have to be a young whippersnapper to fight a pipeline,” Kushner said.
Alan Moore, 57, of Blacksburg has kidney disease and is on dialysis every other day. “I hope I won’t be prevented from getting my life saving treatment tomorrow morning,” Moore said Wednesday. “This is a crisis and we feel it’s worth sacrificing out bodies and perhaps our freedom to remind people that this pipeline is not a done deal.”
Using a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria painted with the words “Old Hills & Old Folks RESIST,” three protesters blocked access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline easement and work yard at the top of Poor Mountain in Roanoke County on Wednesday morning.
Deborah Kushner, 66, of Staunton; Bridget Kelley, 63, of Rockbridge County; and Alan Moore, 57, of Blacksburg were locked to, in and on top of Moore’s old vehicle, a former police car.
“We are the elder contingent to show you don’t have to be a young whippersnapper to fight a pipeline,” Kushner said.
The three said they know each other from their activism over the years and also from their ground support work for Theresa "Red" Terry and her daughter, Minor Terry, who stayed in tree stands for 34 days in 2018 to stop pipeline work on Bent Mountain.
Shortly after 9 a.m., about four hours after the blockade was readied, Roanoke County police officers walked up the dirt road toward the blockade.
“They were polite and they checked to see if we had water and they took a lot of pictures,” Kelley said after the officers left.
Wednesday evening, Moore and Kushner were removed and charged with obstruction of justice, obstructing free passage of others and stopping on the highway, according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker. Kelley, identified in a county news release as Bridget Kelley Dearing, had not been charged as of 8 p.m.
