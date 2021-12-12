Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 19, 2021

Dan Sui has been promoted to senior vice president at Virginia Tech.

Civic

Roanoke Valley Sister Cities has new members to their executive board. Joseph L. Cobb Roanoke City Council member will be the new chair of the Lijiang, China Sister City Committee. New At-Large board members are Sara Epperly, assistant principal and coordinator of advanced studies at Salem High School; Archie Freeman, chief academic officer for Roanoke City Public Schools; and Andreea S. Mihalache-O’Keef, assistant professor of political science at Roanoke College.

Technology

Erin Burcham has been hired as president of Verge, the regional technology alliance that includes affiliates the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, Valleys Innovation Council and RAMP, the region’s accelerator program.

Finance

Deanna Dickerson and Steven Bowman have joined the Freedom First Mortgage in the New River Valley as loan originators.

Insurance