Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 13, 2022

Education

Michael Maxey, president of Roanoke College, has been elected chair of the Board of Directors of the Council of Independent Colleges.

Kevin Pitts, professor of physics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has been named dean of the Virginia Tech College of Science.

Yvan Beliveau, professor of building construction at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Legal

Vicki Francois has earned designation as a qualified master counselor of divorce and family law practice by the Virginia Law Foundation.

Employment

Katie Mares, Jonathan Patane and Ariel Shelton have joined ETS Recruit as a recruiter support associates.

Engineering

Benjamin Crew has been named a vice president of Balzer and Associates.

Government

Roanoke County has appointed Rebecca Owens as deputy county administrator and Doug Blount as assistant county administrator.

Arts

Po Wen Liu is the new executive director at the Floyd Center for the Arts.