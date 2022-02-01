Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 6, 2022

People are also reading…
In March, Myungshin Yoon paid the home improvement retailer $32,600 to replace a large old deck on the back of her home. Lowe’s said the work would be finished by August. Here it is February, and the deck’s not done. What gives?
Time is beginning to run out before the next batch of snow moves into Virginia. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of…
Sex acts were occurring at the business, according to a city report.
"We have good news," a Truist bank official told Christian and Shannon Waszak. "We’re going to refund the money." He was talking about more than $55,000 that had been scammed from the Augusta County couple's account Jan. 3.
Deshawn Tucker is accused of abducting two women from a Radford grocery store parking lot.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is moving fast on the issue of public education. But the Tattle-on-Teacher hotline he announced recently might actually promote divisiveness in schools, rather than stomp it out.
Southwest Virginia will receive about six hours of light snow in the undercard. The main event will be in the northeast.
The Roanoke and New River valleys are going to take a break from wintry precipitation threats this week, with 40s and 50s temperatures greetin…
In two overflow rooms, the divide on the issue was evident: one included those with masks, and the other included those without.
