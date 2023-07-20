CONCORD, N.C. — Shane van Gisbergen will put his perfect NASCAR Cup Series mark on the line on the road course at Indianapolis.

The three-time Supercars champion, who triumphed earlier this month in the inaugural Chicago street race in his first career start, will be back in the No. 91 car for Trackhouse Racing when the series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13.

Van Gisbergen is part of Trackhouse’s Project91, which was designed to lure elite drivers from different backgrounds in one-off rides in NASCAR. But while the road-racing ace from New Zealand had nearly 80 wins during his career in Australia, few expected him to become the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start on July 2 in Chicago.

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks lauded his driver’s remarkable ability both before and after van Gisbergen became just the seventh driver to win his Cup debut and first since 1963. The third-year team owner saw the potential from van Gisbergen among other drivers from Oceanic countries like Australia and New Zealand and knew he could succeed in the right opportunity.

“The (Supercars) are very similar and the talent there is unbelievable,” Marks said after Chicago. “Obviously, we had Marcos Ambrose in the (Cup) Series for a number of years. Scott McLaughlin came over and won in the IndyCar series, and you look at Scott Dixon, guys from that part of the world. There’s so much talent over there, and I sort of thought of it as kind of an untapped resource. …

“Shane has had a lot of experience in cars like this. I figured if a guy like him could come over and we could put the program together like we have for Project91, that he could get to speed really, really quickly and be able to contend.”

Van Gisbergen joins a group of international drivers set to hit the Indy road course. Australian and fellow Supercars star Brodie Kostecki will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, as will former Japanese Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi, who will pilot the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing. Englishman and 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button will return to the No. 15 Ford for Rick Ware Racing for his third Cup race of the season after stints at Chicago and COTA.

Haley to join Rick Ware team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Justin Haley will leave Kaulig Racing at the end of this season and has signed a multi-year deal to drive for Rick Ware Racing starting in 2024.

The 24-year-old Haley had his only Cup victory in July 2019 at Daytona, in just his third start. He’s had a full-time ride at Kaulig since 2022 and has five top-10 finishes this season. He is 23rd in points ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR stop at Pocono Raceway.

Haley also has four career Xfinity Series wins and three more in Trucks.

“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon.”

Rick Ware Racing does not have a full-time driver in either of its two cars this season. The team will announce Haley’s car number and sponsor at a later date.