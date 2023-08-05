Truex Jr. re-signs with JGR

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Martin Truex Jr. is returning for another run with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a deal to compete in NASCAR races again next year.

The Cup Series points leader made the announcement after he qualified fifth for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The 43-year-old Truex certainly has not shown signs of slowing down this season, winning three times. Like Truex did last year, though, he took his time making a decision about his future after publicly pondered retirement.

“It didn’t feel right to not come back and keep doing what we are doing,” he said. "Excited to get that out of the way and continue to work on this year and excited for next year as well, too.”

The 82-year-old Gibbs playfully nudged Truex to make the call earlier this summer.

“He tells me the same thing every year, that I’m right in the middle of trying to make this decision,” Gibbs said last month. “I go, come on, what are you talking about, man? You’re making money, you’re having fun, you’re driving race cars. Come on.”

Gragson suspended indefinitely

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd's face.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Floyd died in 2020 after a police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet in Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson. NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book, without providing details.

“His actions do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Gragson, who is from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points.