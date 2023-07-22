Late pass gives Busch's team 100th truck victory

LONG POND, Pa. — Kyle Busch earned a hard-fought win in Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 with a last-lap pass for his team’s milestone 100th series victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Busch made a daring move low on series leader Corey Heim in Turn 2 — “The Tunnel Turn” — of the 2.5-mile track, got around cleanly and motored off to a 0.604-second win in the No. 51 KBM Chevrolet to at last secure that unprecedented 100th victory for his decorated team. It marks the second win of the year in five truck starts for Busch, 38, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

“It’s pretty cool, we’ve been around for a long time, but it’s been fun,” said Busch, who now has 64 Truck Series wins, including three at Pocono. “A great ride. Obviously, this [Chevrolet] Silverado today was really, really fast, just mired in traffic. Couldn’t find a way to make a clean move, so had to make a little bit of a racey one, a little bit of a dicey one there at the end, getting into (turn) two. Heim ran a great race. We just needed this hundredth win to get it over with.

“Really proud of the guys and everybody at KBM,” he said, adding, “It’s a monumental day, a century mark of being able to win a hundred truck races. We’re a small team, just one that performs in the truck series.”

Eighteen drivers contributed to that grand win total for Kyle Busch Motorsports – including Heim, who finished runner-up to his former boss on Saturday after leading a race-best 27 of the 60 laps.

“Just unreal,” said Heim, who holds a 42-point lead over Zane Smith atop the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship heading into the regular-season finale next week at Richmond Raceway.

“I felt like I did everything right,” continued Heim, who drives the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota. “Seemed like we had about five laps in the truck before it started tightening up really bad on me. I really did get the run I wanted out of (Turn) 1 and knew his straightaway speed was really good. I was a little upset initially, but realistically, I would have done the exact same thing. Heat of the moment deal there."

Heim’s Tricon Garage teammate Taylor Gray finished a career-best third place with another NASCAR Cup Series full-timer, Christopher Bell, in fourth place in the Hattori Racing Enterprises No. 61 Toyota. Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five in the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet.

Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson, 2021 series champion Ben Rhodes and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top 10 on Saturday.