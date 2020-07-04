Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 n 4 p.m., WSLS
TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
WEATHER: Sunny with a high around 93 degrees
TRACK LENGTH: 2.5 miles
RACE LENGTH: 160 laps, 400 miles
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Kevin Harvick
QUALIFYING RECORD: Kevin Harvick, 187.47 mph, 2014
RACE RECORD: Bobby Labonte, 155.912 mph, 2000
Justin Allgaier will drive the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet after Jimmie Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus.
Denny Hamlin is 0-for-14 at the Brickyard but has seven finishes of sixth or better.
Brad Keselowski has won two Cup races and scored eight top-10 finishes since racing returned in May.
Lineup
ON THE POLE: (22) Joey Logano, Ford
2. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet.
3. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet.
4. (48) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet.
5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford.
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.
7. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.
8. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota.
9. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.
10. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet.
11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.
12. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford.
13. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet.
14. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford.
15. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.
16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet.
17. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet.
18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet.
19. (38) John H. Nemechek, Ford.
20. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford.
21. (42) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet.
22. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford.
23. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota.
24. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet.
25. (51) Joey Gase, Ford.
26. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet.
27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford.
28. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet.
29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet.
30. (41) Cole Custer, Ford.
31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford.
32. (77) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.
33. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet.
34. (27) JJ Yeley, Ford.
35. (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota.
36. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet.
37. (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota.
38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota.
39. (7) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet.
40. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet.
