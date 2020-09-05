nation briefs 090620 nw

new york
AG to form grand jury to probe Prude’s death
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head and held him down.
“The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement about Prude’s death, which has sparked nightly protests and calls for reform. She said the grand jury would be part of an “exhaustive investigation.”
Prude’s death after his brother called for help for his erratic behavior in March has roiled New York’s third-largest city since video of the encounter was made public earlier this week, with protesters demanding more accountability for how it happened and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies.
Protesters gathered Saturday for a fourth night on the street where Prude, naked and handcuffed, was held face-down as snow fell. Policy body camera video shows officers covering Prude’s head with a “spit hood,” designed to protect police from bodily fluids, then pressing his face into the pavement for two minutes.
immigration
Judge throws lifeline to diversity visa lottery
SAN DIEGO — A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to resume issuing diversity visas for immigrants from underrepresented countries, partially reversing a pandemic-related freeze on a wide range of immigrant and temporary visas.
The U.S. issues up to 55,000 visas a year to people from countries with low representation in the U.S., many in Africa. They are chosen from millions of applicants by lottery.
Winners who aren’t vetted for green cards at U.S. consulates lose their spots if they don’t have their visas in hand by Sept. 30 of the year they were chosen.
The State Department had issued about 12,000 diversity visas for the 2020 lottery when President Donald Trump announced the freeze in April, leaving about 43,000 winners still waiting, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said.
Mehta, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, denied requests to take similar action on other visa categories subject to bans, including many family members, H-1B visas for high-tech workers and H-2B visas for seasonal workers.
louisiana
Toddler killed in shooting along road
BATON ROUGE, La. — A toddler was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road late Friday in a shooting that was condemned by the city’s mayor.
Ivorie Combs, 4, was identified early Saturday as the child who was killed, Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release. Detectives believe a passing vehicle opened fire on the vehicle Combs was riding in, and the child was struck. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle crashed during the shooting and was taken to a hospital with injuries, McKneely said. A photo from WAFB-TV appeared to show a car overturned at the scene.
A description of the passing vehicle wasn’t immediately available. No suspects or arrests were announced in the Saturday morning release.
philadelphia
Mother, 3 kids dead following house fire
PHILADELPHIA — A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.
Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.
Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an “aggressive interior attack” as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.
A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children — 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old female — were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.
Javon Davis, assistant deputy fire commissioner, said the city medical examiner will determine whether the deaths were fire-related.
