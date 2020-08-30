Nation & World briefs

KENTUCKY
AG receives Breonna Taylor ballistics report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited FBI ballistics report in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands, and there would be no announcement on the investigation this week.
Cameron has indicated the ballistics report from federal investigators was an important piece of evidence still needed in the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.
He said Sunday on “Face the Nation” on CBS that he will be meeting with the FBI this week to have a “painstaking review” of the report.
“And that will help us in the analysis that needs to be undertaken before we can get to final steps,” he said.
His office took over the probe into the officers’ actions in May after the local prosecutor recused himself. Cameron made the first mention of the ballistics report earlier this month, after intense pressure from activists and celebrities.
china
Restaurant collapse during party kills 29
BEIJING — Rescue efforts ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern Chinese village that collapsed during a local resident’s 80th birthday celebration, leaving 29 people dead, authorities said Sunday.
The Ministry of Emergency Management said another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled on Saturday.
There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse or on the fate of the birthday guest and other celebrants.
Hundreds of rescue workers using sniffer dogs, cranes and high-tech sensors had searched the rubble, lifting slabs of concrete in hopes of freeing survivors.
zimbabwe
Mysterious deaths of 11 elephants probed
BHARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s parks authorities in Zimbabwe are investigating the death of 11 elephants in a forest in the west of the country, a parks spokesman said Sunday.
The carcasses of the elephants were discovered on Friday in Pandamasue Forest, located between Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls. Blood samples have been taken to a laboratory for analysis to determine the cause of their deaths, Tinashe Farawo, spokesman of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said.
The dead elephants were found with the tusks still on their bodies, ruling out poaching. In recent years poachers in Zimbabwe have poisoned dozens of elephants and then have taken their ivory tusks to sell them to illegal traders.
mississippi
Medicaid advocates renew expansion push
JACKSON, Miss. — After voters expanded Medicaid in conservative states like Missouri and Oklahoma, health care advocates are renewing a push for expansion in Mississippi and other Southern states where Republican leaders have long been opposed.
They say the changing tide has followed rising income inequality, joblessness and pressure from hospitals in economic turmoil — issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“There have been, in the last two years, votes on Medicaid expansion in some of the most conservative, Republican-leaning states in the country, and Medicaid expansion has never lost,” said Eliot Fishman, senior director of Health Policy at Families USA, a health care advocacy organization.
Fishman spoke Thursday during an online forum about Medicaid expansion hosted by the Mississippi Health Advocacy Program and the Mississippi Center for Justice.
Medicaid expansion is an option under the health care overhaul that then-President Barack Obama signed into law in 2010. Many Democratic-controlled states agreed to expansion, mainly for people whose jobs don’t provide health insurance.
However, since Republican Donald Trump became president in January 2017, voters in Idaho, Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, Maine and most recently Missouri have approved Medicaid expansion by ballot measures. In Virginia, legislators passed Medicaid expansion after Democrats gained power.
italy
High winds topple tree, killing 2 children
ROME — Hurricane-force winds toppled a tree Sunday during a storm in northern Italy, killing two children in a tent at a campground.
The victims, sisters aged 3 and 14, died in the hospital, while another sibling was slightly injured and their parents were unharmed, Italian news reports said.
Winds up to 93 mph also fueled an arson fire in woods near Palermo, Sicily.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!