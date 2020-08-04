nationals standalone 080520
A photo of customers at Blacksburg's Hokie House prompted a question of what exactly occurred.
The show brought attention not only to Black Dog Salvage, but to Roanoke. Many episodes featured local projects, showcasing the region.
Giles High School took “Strike One.”
Prosecutors obtained a guilty plea from a defendant in a gang prosecution case involving two Roanoke slayings. Trayvone Raycron Kasey, 21, now faces spending the rest of his life in prison.
A Mississippi man visiting Smith Mountain Lake died after wakeboarding Saturday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing and awaiting a report from the medical examiner.
A Radford woman thought she would not pass the drug test needed to renew her Suboxone prescription. So instead of turning in her own urine, she decided to substitute that of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son – who she first dosed with Suboxone. Katie Sowers Hinkley pleaded guilty Monday to six felony charges tied to child abuse and to distributing drugs to a minor.
The ACC's new scheduling model for 2020 will feature 11 games (10 conference games and one non-conference game) and all non-conference games must be played in home state of the ACC school
No football this fall could cost the Blacksburg area more than $70 million, according to the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.
The stained-glass window was installed in honor of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, one of the best-known Confederate generals of the Civil War. The story behind it is even more interesting.
Coronavirus cases statewide increased by 981 from Friday to Saturday, according to the Virginia Health Department.