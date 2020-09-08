nba 090920

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA coaches or other team staffers could have guests in the bubble later this month, with the league sharing final plans for such additions with teams on Tuesday.
Team staffs would be limited to a total of 10 guests, all of whom would have to begin a self-quarantining period at home immediately, then travel to Central Florida next week to begin another week of even stricter lockdown. Those guests could then enter the so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on Sept. 21, about a week before the scheduled start of the NBA Finals.
Coaches have been clamoring for this for some time. Some players were able to bring family into the bubble — following quarantines and other health certifications — starting on Aug. 31. NBA referees also had the option of bringing a guest into the bubble, though none did so.
“I’ve been involved in those conversations since May,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “We just found out this morning that we have 10 spots. I’ll share my own thoughts privately with the NBA and that’s all I’ll have to say about it.”
The league worked with Disney officials as well as health authorities to determine how many people could be safely allowed inside the so-called bubble. The restart began with 22 teams; by next week, only four will remain and the population drop allows room for family members and some others to enter the bubble.
The 10-guest limit is per team, and no coach or staff member can bring more than four guests, the NBA said in a memo sent to teams Tuesday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. ESPN first reported on the contents of the memo.
All guests would have to follow the same protocols as others in the bubble, including daily coronavirus testing, required use of masks and other safety measures. The cost, $550 each day for each guest, would have to be covered by the team or individual staff member.
LATE MONDAY
Clippers 113, Nuggets 107
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Paul George scored 32 points and Kawhi Leonard added 23 along with a big late block as the dynamic duo helped the Los Angeles Clippers rally for a win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series Monday night.
Nikola Jokic finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Denver, which trails 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Wednesday.
Celtics 111, Raptors 89
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics never trailed, rolling past the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.
Boston now leads the series 3-2 and can earn a trip to the East finals on Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!