NBA: Game 7 awaits Jazz, Nuggets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The entertaining Western Conference first-round series between Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Nuggets guard Jamal Murray — the two leading scorers in the NBA playoffs, averaging a combined 72.7 points per game, a head-to-head show unlike any other in league postseason history — will come to an end Tuesday night in Game 7, when Denver looks to become the 12th team in NBA history to successfully rally from a 3-1 series deficit.
That game gets preceded by Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between Boston and Toronto, with the Celtics leading 1-0 there.
“It’s more of the same for us. We welcome the challenge. We welcome the adversity,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Monday. “And, as we talked about, only 11 teams have done this in NBA history. Why shouldn’t we be the 12th? That’s our attitude.”
The last team to successfully rally from 3-1 down was Cleveland, which did it against Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals. The Cavaliers had to win that Game 7 on the road; the Nuggets won’t have to do that, since there is no home-court edge at Disney. Under normal circumstances, they’d have been at home for Game 7.
Both of Denver’s postseason series last season went seven games, so most of the Nuggets have experience in this department. And behind Murray, they’ve already won two elimination games this season.
What he and Mitchell have done in the bubble is historic.
Before this series, there were two players in NBA history to have multiple 50-point games in a single playoff series — Chicago’s Michael Jordan in the first round of the 1988 Eastern Conference playoffs, and Allen Iverson in the 2001 East semifinals.
There are now four names on that list.
Leonard-led Clippers advance
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kawhi Leonard has been the star of two championship runs, winning NBA Finals honors with San Antonio and Toronto.
He’s playing better now than in either of those.
Leonard will ride a career-best streak of five straight 30-point postseason games into the Western Conference semifinals after helping the Los Angeles Clippers finish off Luka Doncic and Dallas with a 111-97 victory on Sunday night.
Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds, scoring eight straight for the Clippers in the fourth quarter after Doncic had carried Dallas back within single digits.
“Kawhi is a man of business,” teammate Paul George said. “He stepped up. He stepped in. I mean, time after time, you know, whenever we needed him, he put us on his back. He finished the series. I can’t say it enough. I mean, after the series, he is the most reliable guy.”
