NBA roundup: 76ers' Simmons hurt in win over Wizards

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Washington Wizards 107-98 on Wednesday despite losing two-time All-Star Ben Simmons to a knee injury in the third quarter.
Thomas Bryant had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who have gone 0-4 since the restart and would be eliminated from playoff contention if Orlando and Brooklyn win their games Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
Jazz 124, Grizzlies 115
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Joe Ingles scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Utah kept Memphis winless in the NBA bubble while nudging past Houston for the fourth spot in the Western Conference.
Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, while Grayson Allen had a career-high 20 points and six 3-pointers as the Grizzlies dropped to 0-4 in the seeding round, further endangering their chances of hanging on to the No. 8 seed in the West.
Nuggets 132, Spurs 126
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists, and Denver rallied in the fourth quarter.
Rudy Gay had 24 points for San Antonio.
LATE TUESDAY
Trail Blazers 110, Rockets 102
Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Carmelo Anthony hit a big 3-pointer late to lift Portland.
Anthony finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
James Harden led Houston with 23 points.
Heat 111, Celtics 106
Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Miami never trailed in beating Boston to remain alone in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 23.
Pacers 120, Magic 109
T.J. Warren scored 32 points, tying a franchise record for most in a three-game span, to send Indiana past Orlando for its third straight win.
NOTE
Bubble still working
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA released its latest results Wednesday for coronavirus tests performed on players participating in the restarted season, and the numbers are still perfect. Of the 343 players tested since results were last announced July 29, none has been confirmed positive.
