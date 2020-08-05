You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NBA roundup: 76ers' Simmons hurt in win over Wizards
0 comments
NBA ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: 76ers' Simmons hurt in win over Wizards

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Washington Wizards 107-98 on Wednesday despite losing two-time All-Star Ben Simmons to a knee injury in the third quarter.

Thomas Bryant had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who have gone 0-4 since the restart and would be eliminated from playoff contention if Orlando and Brooklyn win their games Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Jazz 124, Grizzlies 115

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Joe Ingles scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Utah kept Memphis winless in the NBA bubble while nudging past Houston for the fourth spot in the Western Conference.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, while Grayson Allen had a career-high 20 points and six 3-pointers as the Grizzlies dropped to 0-4 in the seeding round, further endangering their chances of hanging on to the No. 8 seed in the West.

Nuggets 132, Spurs 126

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists, and Denver rallied in the fourth quarter.

Rudy Gay had 24 points for San Antonio.

LATE TUESDAY

Trail Blazers 110, Rockets 102

Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Carmelo Anthony hit a big 3-pointer late to lift Portland.

Anthony finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

James Harden led Houston with 23 points.

Heat 111, Celtics 106

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Miami never trailed in beating Boston to remain alone in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 23.

Pacers 120, Magic 109

T.J. Warren scored 32 points, tying a franchise record for most in a three-game span, to send Indiana past Orlando for its third straight win.

NOTE

Bubble still working

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA released its latest results Wednesday for coronavirus tests performed on players participating in the restarted season, and the numbers are still perfect. Of the 343 players tested since results were last announced July 29, none has been confirmed positive.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme
Roanoke Local News

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme

A Radford woman thought she would not pass the drug test needed to renew her Suboxone prescription. So instead of turning in her own urine, she decided to substitute that of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son – who she first dosed with Suboxone. Katie Sowers Hinkley pleaded guilty Monday to six felony charges tied to child abuse and to distributing drugs to a minor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News