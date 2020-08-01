NBA: Thunder roll past Jazz in their restart opener

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Utah Jazz 110-94 on Saturday in their first game of the restart.
Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53% from the field.
Oklahoma City moved within a half-game of the Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference standings and within 1 ½ games of Denver for third.
SATURDAY
Heat 125, Nuggets 105
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat Denver.
Kelly Olynyk scored all of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Heat.
Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for the Nuggets, who played without second-leading scorer Jamal Murray (hamstring).
LATE FRIDAY
Rockets 153, Mavericks 149, OT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — James Harden scored 49 points, Russell Westbrook added 31 and Houston outlasted Dallas.
Kristaps Porzingis had 39 points and 16 rebounds for Dallas, and Luka Doncic had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
Harden passed Calvin Murphy to become the second-leading scorer in franchise history behind Hakeem Olajuwon.
Bucks 119, Celtics 112
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as Milwaukee beat Boston and moved within a victory of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.
Spurs 129, Kings 120
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help San Antonio hold on.
