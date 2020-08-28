 Skip to main content
NCAA grants waivers to Isaiah Wilkins and Landers Nolley II
Former Virginia Tech basketball players Isaiah Wilkins and Landers Nolley II have received NCAA waivers that will enable them to play for their new schools in the upcoming season without having to sit out a year.

Wilkins transferred to Wake Forest in April. Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes told The Winston-Salem Journal this week that the NCAA approved Wilkins' waiver. Wilkins told The Roanoke Times in March that transferring "wasn’t really my decision" and that Tech coach Mike Young had called him and suggested he transfer.

Nolley transferred to Memphis in April. His father told The Daily Memphian that he learned Thursday his son's waiver was approved. Nolley had to play forward for the undersized Hokies instead of on the wing. His father told The Roanoke Times in March that "we've just got to find a situation that fits his abilities."

Both players were holdovers from when Buzz Williams was Tech's coach.

