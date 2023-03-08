The Boones Mill Town Council adopted its newest comprehensive plan last month. Titled Boones Mill 2040, it directs growth and development for the town in the coming years and decades.

Work began on the new comprehensive plan just over a year ago. Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick said it is a significant overhaul of the former plan that was adopted in 2015.

“We just did a complete rewrite,” Fitzpatrick said.

The new plan gives more details than previous comprehensive plans. It is filled with diagrams and graphs to help readers get a better understanding of the proposals included.

“We wanted it to be very visually informative,” Fitzpatrick said. “It helps the reader understand it better.”

The finalized plan approved by the council presents four priority initiatives that include business development, improvements to U.S. 220, creation of a variety of housing types and preservation of historic structures and demolition of existing structures beyond the point of reasonable remediation. Fitzpatrick said a majority of the priorities came from input provided at multiple public meetings.

“These were the highest priorities the public told us about,” Fitzpatrick said.

The three public meetings were held in February and March of last year. That information was provided to the Western Piedmont Planning District Commission, which assisted in developing the finalized plan.

Fitzpatrick said planning for future growth in Boones Mill is important, especially since the town is one of the few areas in Franklin County that has seen measurable growth in the past decade. The town grew from 239 residents in its 2010 U.S. census to 259 residents in the 2020 census.

With the approval of the comprehensive plan, Fitzpatrick said the town will have a better ability to apply for grants to assist in funding some of the proposed priorities. Two projects listed in the plan that could benefit from grant funding are a proposal for a new stoplight on U.S. 220 to improve traffic flow as well as an emergency light for traffic at the Boones Mill Fire and Rescue Department located on U.S. 220.

Fitzpatrick said an emergency light would help in allowing fire and rescue vehicles to safely exit onto U.S. 220.

The full comprehensive plan can be found online at townofboonesmill.org.