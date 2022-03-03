New River Valley letters

Legacy rezoning should not be approved

I'm sure you've read, heard and seen all the problems with the Blacksburg rezoning for Legacy on South Main and why it should not be approved.

I am not going to repeat all the points, though I agree with every one of them.

If this proposal is approved it is effectively saying to my neighbors and fellow Blacksburg residents that what we envisioned for our town is meaningless and can be changed for any reason for any corporation. This rezoning is an egregious violation of our shared view of how we want our town to grow. All the effort put into the Comprehensive Plan was a waste of time to create a mirage for us citizens to think the government had taken our wishes to heart. You will have lied to us.

Please explain to me why all that work to develop what we wanted for our town is being trashed so some people can make an 'acceptable profit' on this parcel of land?

As you each work for me and all the residents of our town, I look forward to, and fully expect, everyone's response to this simple question.

KEN STILES

Blacksburg

Editor's note: Legacy on South Main, which developers have said will use tax credits and will be affordable housing, would be at South Main Street and Country Club Drive.

Helping Ukrainian people is possible

During the last week several people have asked me how they could support the people of Ukraine.

I just heard that a million citizens of the country have been displaced, most of the refugees being women and children who have almost nothing except what is on their backs.

What a terrible situation for a country that is only fighting for freedom and democracy.

I have contacted two organizations that are providing extensive support for the people with food, clothing and shelter. The support they are providing is only humanitarian, nothing in the way of military equipment.

If anyone has another organization, please contact me and I will make the information available.

My two sources are:

• American Red Cross: Nancy Carlson, Central Virginia Office, 1105 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, VA, 22903; phone is 1-800-HELPNOW.

• The Knights of Columbus under the guidance of Pope Francis has committed immediate aid to Ukrainian refugees. The organization's headquarters has pledged to match all donations up to $500,000 dollars for the Ukraine people (100% of the money raised will go to the relief effort). Send donations to: Knights of Columbus Headquarters, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT, 06510, ATT: Ukraine Solidarity Fund.

STEVE HUPPERT

Christiansburg