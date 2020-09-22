newberry column 092320

Even when something seemingly went right, like the Falcons earning their first division title in 1980, any joy would inevitably be snatched away, as it was on a frigid January afternoon when, at age 17, I sat in the corner of the end zone at cookie-cutter Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium with my parents and brother for an NFC divisional playoff game, watching the Birds squander a 24-10 lead to the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter.

I thought of Danny White delivering the game-winning pass to Drew Pearson a little over 40 years ago as a new group of Falcons somehow found a way to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors, melting down against a new group of Cowboys on Sunday.

The Falcons led 20-0 in the first quarter after Dallas fumbled the ball away three times. They were up 29-10 at halftime. After seemingly weathering a comeback by the home team, they were still up 39-24 with less than 5 minutes to go and 39-30 as the 2-minute warning went by.

The Cowboys scored a touchdown to cut it to 39-37, then lined up for an onside kick. This play was always a bit of crapshoot, but under rule changes implemented before the 2018 season to improve safety, it has become almost impossible to execute successfully since the kicking team can’t get a running start or stack most of its players on one side of the field.